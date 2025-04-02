I Had an Affair With My Neighbor’s Husband—And Her Reaction Left Me Fuming
It all started with OP’s friendly gesture toward her neighbor.
The woman shared, [edited by Bright Side] “I (33F) became friends with my neighbor (37F), Emily, after I helped her move a few boxes into our building while her husband (35M) was in the hospital. I didn’t meet Emily’s husband until a few weeks later, when she invited me over to dinner as thanks.
When I arrived and saw her husband, I instantly realized that I went on dates with him. Emily’s husband had run out to pick up some stuff, but when he came back, I was shocked to see ‘Matt’- a guy I had gone on 3 dates with a year ago before he suddenly ghosted me.”
The drama escalated fast, with Emily’s husband reacting in the worst way possible.
The OP shared, “He had a terrible poker face and tried to pretend like he didn’t recognize me. I don’t play those games.
I asked how long they had been married and Emily said ‘3 years!’ She recognized there was tension and asked if we knew each other. He said no. I said yes and told Emily that I had gone on dates with him a year ago. She became very upset and asked me to leave, which I did.”
Emily’s response to the truth about her husband and OP left the woman feeling completely crushed.
The woman revealed, “The next day, Emily reached out and said that she didn’t appreciate that I lied about when I dated her husband. He told her we had dated 4 years ago, before they were married. I didn’t even live in this city 4 years ago! And even if we had dated 4 years ago, they had been engaged at that point. Either way, he would’ve been cheating.
I sent her screenshots of our texts from the year before and from Bumble of his profile (which was still active!!) She never responded, but when I saw her in the lobby yesterday, she wouldn’t even look me in the eye. I don’t know if they’re still together, and Emily hasn’t responded to my texts. So am I a villain for telling her the truth?”
People of Reddit were quick to share their emotional opinions about the situation.
One user commented, “You told her the info she did need to hear, now just let the pieces fall where they will. Do not engage further. Not guilty. You were being honest. But it’s best to leave her alone now.”
Another concerned person added, “I think she is embarrassed and rightfully so. The right thing to do in this would have been to invite OP out for tea, and thank them for helping with the boxes 🤣 and with her unfaithful husband.
He had the opportunity to be honest and tell his wife the truth and chose this behavior instead. Sometimes it’s not the act of cheating, but the lies around the offense that hurt the most.”
One more user wrote, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. She has all the info she needs to make a decision; that’s all you can do.”
Another person said, “Unfortunately, I’m thinking she decided to try and work on the marriage. Those are usually the only ones who are so ashamed, people know.”
