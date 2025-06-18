I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Ciara’s New Body Has Fans in Awe, but the Focus Isn’t Where You Might Think
Ciara turned heads at the 2025 American Music Awards, held at the Fontainebleau, in Las Vegas, with a dazzling chainmail gown that shimmered under the red carpet lights. The metallic ensemble, which hugged her figure, showcased her toned legs, drawing admiration from fans and fashion critics alike.
The gown featured a high slit, allowing Ciara to display her well-defined legs, a result of her rigorous dance routines and fitness regimen. Complementing the outfit, she opted for minimal accessories, letting the dress and her physique take center stage.
Social media quickly lit up after Ciara’s red carpet appearance, with fans particularly fixated on her incredibly sculpted legs. One clearly impressed user raved, “Y’all see that MUSCLE DEFINITION!!!! YAS MAAM CI CI.” Another added, “Come on legs,” echoing the admiration.
The comments didn’t stop there. A follower joked, “Her legs goes on for days.” Perhaps the most emphatic reaction came from a fan who wrote simply, “Leggggs!” summing up the general consensus: Ciara’s legs stole the show.
Fans at the 2025 AMAs couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Ciara’s sculpted legs and the legendary legs of Tina Turner. Many praised Ciara for her powerful, athletic build that echoes Turner’s iconic strength and stage presence.
One enthusiastic comment described her look as a blend of “Nubia Wonder Woman, Tina Turner, and Tinker Bell,” highlighting her powerful stage presence and toned legs. Additionally, a TikTok commenter noted, “She’s given Tina Turner!!! I love Ci Ci so much!” Someone else gushed, “She got them TINA TURNER LEGS,” highlighting how Ciara’s look left a lasting impression.
This comparison only amplified excitement around her performance and fashion, highlighting how she continues to inspire with both her talent and striking physicality.
Beyond her red carpet appearance, Ciara took on the role of presenter during the ceremony, introducing Alex Warren to the audience.
Her appearance at the AMAs adds to a series of bold fashion statements this year, including her recent look at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where she donned a lace ensemble by Dundas.
And last year, Ciara ignited the stage at the 2024 ESPY Awards in a bold leather catsuit that perfectly balanced fierce and sleek.
Her ESPYs performance culminated in a standing ovation, solidifying it as one of the evening’s standout moments.
At the 2022 ESPY Awards, Ciara made an eye-catching appearance alongside her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. She donned a black velvet gown from Sabina Bilenko’s Spring 2022 Couture collection, featuring a plunging neckline and silver sequined bustier. The ensemble was complemented by diamond jewelry and a sleek bob hairstyle, exuding a bold yet elegant aesthetic. Russell Wilson coordinated in a two-toned Dolce & Gabbana suit, creating a harmonious couple’s look.
At the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration, Ciara captivated attendees with her striking presence. She donned a white Mônot gown from the Spring 2022 collection, featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic cape detail. Her ensemble was complemented by Bulgari jewelry and white strappy heels, while her hair was styled in a tousled updo.
Ciara’s consistent ability to merge fashion with her athletic physique continues to captivate audiences, solidifying her status as a style icon in the music industry.
Ciara’s bold AMAs look brought back memories of her headline-making Oscars appearance in 2023, after which she confidently shut down critics with humor and grace.