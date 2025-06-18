Ciara’s New Body Has Fans in Awe, but the Focus Isn’t Where You Might Think

Fans at the 2025 AMAs couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Ciara’s sculpted legs and the legendary legs of Tina Turner. Many praised Ciara for her powerful, athletic build that echoes Turner’s iconic strength and stage presence.

One enthusiastic comment described her look as a blend of “Nubia Wonder Woman, Tina Turner, and Tinker Bell,” highlighting her powerful stage presence and toned legs. Additionally, a TikTok commenter noted, “She’s given Tina Turner!!! I love Ci Ci so much!” Someone else gushed, “She got them TINA TURNER LEGS,” highlighting how Ciara’s look left a lasting impression.

This comparison only amplified excitement around her performance and fashion, highlighting how she continues to inspire with both her talent and striking physicality.