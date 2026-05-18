10 Pedicure Trends Already Over Before Summer 2026 Even Began

In 2026, your summer pedicure falls into one of three categories: outdated, boring, or exactly right. The gap between them is smaller than you think — sometimes just a shade or finish away.

These are the 10 looks that nail artists and stylists are flagging as past their peak this summer, plus what actually works in 2026 and how to get there. Some answers might surprise you — including why the color most women default to has officially crossed into “boring” territory. Check out the trends before your next salon appointment.