Top 11 Moments That Teach Us Compassion Can Still Bloom in the Darkest Places

Last month, I learned that I can’t have a child because I’m infertile, and honestly I still feel numb saying it out loud.

A week later, my MIL snapped during dinner and said, “Your only job was to give us a grandchild, you’re useless,” right in front of the entire table. I stormed out of the restaurant crying, and what hurt almost as much was my husband sitting there in complete silence while she kept going.

After that, he started coming home late every night, barely talking to me and constantly texting someone when he thought I wasn’t looking.

One evening I followed him and saw him sitting with my MIL and a younger woman at a café, and my stomach dropped so fast I thought I’d pass out. I walked in ready to confront all of them, but the woman immediately introduced herself as a therapist my husband hired after seeing how badly his mother reacted to the news about my infertility.

Then he admitted he planned to ask if I wanted to see her too, because he could tell I was falling apart after pretending I was fine for weeks.