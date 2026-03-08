My Boss Expected Free Labor After Hours—I Made Him Regret Every Text

Hi Bright Side,

I work in customer service for a mid-size company. For the past year, my boss has been texting me after hours. Not emergencies. Just random stuff.

“Did you send that email?” “Can you check on this order?” “Call this client first thing tomorrow.” Every single night. Weekends too.

I never got paid for any of it. I just assumed that’s how it worked.

Then I talked to a friend who works in HR at another company. She asked if I was logging those hours. I said no. She looked at me like I was crazy. Told me if I’m required to respond, that’s work. And work means pay.

So I started tracking everything. Every text. Every response. Time stamps. Screenshots.

After a month, I submitted a timekeeper request for all of it. Got approved. $200 extra on my next check. I thought that was the end of it.

It was not. My boss found out and called me into his office. He was red in the face. Said I was “gaming the system.” That I can’t bill him for “checking my phone.”

I stayed calm and said I was just following company policy. If responding to work communication is required, it counts as work time. He didn’t like that. Told me I was making things “difficult” and that this would be “remembered.” I smiled and walked out.

The next day, I walked into the office and everyone went quiet. Like movie quiet.

Found out later that my boss sent an email to the whole team saying that “people” had been “exploiting overtime policies” and that all after hours communication would now go through official channels only. He didn’t name me but everyone knew.

Half my coworkers won’t look at me now. The other half have been secretly thanking me because apparently he did this to everyone. HR hasn’t said anything. My boss barely speaks to me.

I don’t know if I just made my life harder or actually changed something. Either way, I’m not answering texts at 10pm for free anymore. Would you have done the same or just kept quiet?

Brianna L.