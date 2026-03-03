I Refuse to Let My Boss Monitor My Personal Devices—I Won’t Sacrifice My Privacy

Hi Bright Side,

I work remotely for a tech company. Last month, my boss drops a message in Slack saying everyone needs to install this tracking software. Keystroke logging. Screenshots. Webcam checks. The whole deal.

Everyone just hits the thumbs up emoji like good little robots. Not me. I replied right there in the channel for everyone to see: “I’m not installing this.”

My phone rang within seconds. Boss. His voice was ice cold. He said, “Your privacy ended when I signed your first check. Think twice before starting a rebellion.” I just said, “We’ll see.”

He hung up on me. Then, seconds later, he replies to my Slack message publicly: “Interesting hill to die on.” Not one coworker said anything. Complete silence. I was on my own.

Next morning, I actually read the full terms of the software. Big mistake. Or actually, the best decision ever.

The thing allows monitoring during personal hours if your device is on. It says the company owns any data captured. Including screenshots of your personal emails. Basically, whatever’s on your screen.

None of this was in the announcement. I screenshot everything. Compared it to my contract. Called a lawyer friend. Asked if any of this was even legal.