14 Stories That Show How Compassion Turns Ordinary People Into Heroes

I wrote a scathing, one-star review for a local diner because the service was slow, and I was just looking for someone to blame for my miserable day. The owner tracked down my email through the reservation system, and I prepared myself for a legal threat or a nasty rebuttal.

Instead, he sent me a private message explaining that his only cook had walked out that morning and he was trying to run the kitchen alone while his wife was in surgery. He didn’t ask me to take it down; he just apologized for letting me down and offered me a free meal when things got better.

I deleted the review immediately and felt like an absolute monster for my lack of patience. And the thing is, you really don’t know what kind of things people are going in real life.