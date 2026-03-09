15 Real Stories of People Whose Home Renovations Turned Into Hilarious Disasters
Curiosities
day ago
Some renovations change your home. Others change your sanity. These real stories prove that the moment people decided to pick up a hammer, life found a way to make it hilarious. Contractors who demolished the wrong wall, in-laws who exposed their total lack of common sense, and DIY disasters that turned simple upgrades into expensive lessons — these are the moments that showed every homeowner one thing: the biggest risk in any renovation isn’t the budget. It’s the people involved.
- We hired a guy to demolish our old deck. He showed up at 8 AM. Very efficient. I was working from home and heard banging for 2 hours straight. Then silence. I looked out the window and my heart stopped. He was standing in my neighbor’s yard. Looking confused. I ran outside. He had demolished the neighbor’s deck. Wrong house. Same street, similar layout, neighbor was on vacation. He’d torn out the whole thing before realizing. My neighbor came home to a pile of wood where his deck used to be. The contractor’s insurance covered it and he got a brand new deck out of it — nicer than the one he had. He actually thanked us. The contractor came back the next day with a photo of our house taped to his dashboard. He pointed at it and said, “THIS one. Right?” We said yes. He demolished the right deck. Eventually.
- We left my MIL alone with the HVAC guy for ONE hour. He was installing a new thermostat. I came home and the house was 95 degrees. My face was dripping. I looked at the thermostat and felt my blood pressure spike.
It turned out she had told the HVAC guy to set it to Celsius instead of Fahrenheit because “that’s what they use in Europe, and it’s more accurate.” So when she set it to “30,” thinking it was a nice, cool temperature, she was actually blasting the heat to 86°F.
The HVAC guy said he tried to explain, but she told him she “knew how numbers work.” The house felt like a sauna for six hours before we got home. The dog was lying on the tile floor like a melted puddle.
- My husband and I decided to put up a shelf. In the morning, we got up and had some coffee.
My husband says, “Alright, I’m going to drill.” I replied, “Maybe you should make the bed first?”
He didn’t hesitate for a second: “No, that’s not heroic. I’m going to drill.” Love him! © RedHedPolly / Pikabu
- About 3 weeks before New Year’s, I decided to change the wallpaper in a small corridor between the bedrooms — the kids had smudged it. I cut the wallpaper, mixed the glue, and waited for my husband to help hold the strip.
He comes home from work, but he needs to mentally prepare first, because how can you just jump into something like this? He prepared and prepared. No requests worked. Either he had a headache, or he was tired.
On New Year’s, guests came over. The wallpaper was torn off the walls, the new ones cut and standing in the corner. My husband explained, “We didn’t have time.”
A year passes. My husband still wasn’t ready, and I stayed quiet. December 31st, I’m bustling around in the kitchen, preparing, waiting for guests. The same ones.
My husband rushes in yelling, “Quick! Let’s go put the wallpaper up! Drop everything! What will I tell them?! We couldn’t put up the wallpaper in a year?!”
In the end, we got it done in 2 hours. A satisfied husband admired the results, and when the guests arrived, he announced that we have a tradition: putting up wallpaper for New Year’s. Last year we did it a bit late, but this time we managed to get it done just in time. © Galina Dolgikh / ADME
- My wife and I started another renovation. We already knew how it would end. As soon as I brought the wallpaper into the room, I said, “Darling, no matter what words you hear from me today or what I call you, know that I still love you!” © Unknown author / Pikabu
- My husband occasionally talks in his sleep. So, I thought I’d have some fun. Questions like “Honey, do you love me?” received responses like, “I do.” So, the next time, our conversation went like this:
— Alex, who do you love?
— Plastic.
— What kind of plastic?
— Extruded polystyrene foam.
Endless renovations lead nowhere good. © LadyTraveler / Pikabu
- A year ago, I was renovating the kitchen and fiddling with the plumbing. I disconnected the sink drain and was working on the connections. I discovered a small leak and placed a basin underneath.
While I was fixing the leak, quite a bit of water accumulated. Out of habit, I poured it all back into the sink, and of course, it went right back down since the drain was disconnected. Frustrated, I went to clean it up.
But my wife came in, made a couple of jokes about my attentiveness and cleverness, and pushed me out of the kitchen, saying she’d handle it herself. Fine. She brought a bigger basin, collected everything with rags, dried the area, wiped it all down, and... emptied the water from the basin back into the sink. © TemaGematogen / Pikabu
- When Dad decided to renovate the bathroom, he searched for a good, affordable worker for a long time. Once he found the right guy, he often argued with him over the poorly done work. The problem was with the wall where the tiles needed to be attached.
So, after a few hours, the worker and Dad stood in front of the wall, saying, “Yes, good job!” — and at that moment, all the tiles crashed down right into the tub. © Overheard / Ideer
- We decided to make a trendy self-leveling floor. We smoothed it out to a perfect mirror finish and went to bed.
In the morning, we opened the door with anticipation, only to find cat prints everywhere! Our cat somehow managed to open the door. My wife said, “We’ll have to redo everything!”
But I decided to get creative and took a fine brush and a can of gold paint. I carefully painted each paw print in gold. Now we don’t have a ruined floor, but our cat’s personal Walk of Fame.
- Once my husband and I decided to renovate our apartment. I moved to our summer house, while he stayed in the apartment with the builders to level the walls and plaster. My husband is a meticulous person — always clean-shaven, clothes ironed, smelling nice. But then he let himself go, grew a beard, and walked around in dirty clothes.
The builders worked during the day and went home at night. After a couple of weeks, I missed my beloved and decided to come home, even just for one night. I arrived in the evening, no one was there, and I went straight to sleep.
I woke up in the middle of the night, looked around: my drowsy brain didn’t recognize the white empty walls. “Oh God,” the brain panicked. “We’re in some kind of warehouse, how did this happen?!”
And then I turn, and next to me is a scruffy man sleeping! Brain: “Run!” My husband still laughs remembering how I, knocking over everything in my path, bolted from him, nearly nosediving into the removed flooring. © UFD245 / Pikabu
- We’re doing renovations. Some of the work is done by the contractor, while my husband and his brother are installing the wiring in the rooms themselves. I brought them some food.
As I’m leaving the apartment, one of the workers catches up with me on the landing and blurts out, “Miss, forgive me, but I have to say it. Those guys installing the doors, they’re great! The plasterers have hands of gold! The ones laying the laminate also work well. But those electricians! Get rid of them! They can’t do anything at all!” © ***Bear / Pikabu
- The coolest renovation I’ve ever seen was done by my mother-in-law. She put up wallpaper in the bathroom, covering the baseboards. Then she painted the baseboards with brown oil paint. If we skip over my father-in-law’s choice of words, he kept silent about it. © Faxmaq / Pikabu
- When my husband and I just had our daughter, we were finishing the kitchen renovation. Often, we had to drill while the baby was sleeping, but it didn’t bother her. The little miracle continued to sleep soundly despite the noise from the renovation work.
We finished the kitchen quite quickly — our daughter had just turned 2 months old. I started noticing that she was having trouble falling asleep. She would toss, turn, and cry. Then my husband decided to finish something up in the kitchen, turned on the drill, and our daughter instantly fell asleep!
I was in shock, told my husband, and he smiled and said, “So what now? We’ll have to start another renovation. Choose: the bathroom or the living room.” And that’s how we ended up redesigning the entire apartment. © Caramel / VK
- I overheard my husband on the phone with “Lisa,” talking about booking a fancy hotel and a “couples package.” We were broke and mid-renovation. I confronted him. “It’s not what you think!” he said. “Then what is it?” I yelled. Then he grabbed his phone and showed me a text. I read it — and went still. He’d booked us a weekend at a hotel because our house had no running water for the next five days due to the plumbing renovation, and he didn’t want us sleeping in a construction zone.
“Lisa” was the hotel receptionist confirming the booking. The “couples package” included breakfast and late checkout. He said, “I was TRYING to be romantic, and you just interrogated me like a detective.”
I apologized for three days straight.
- I found a text on my husband’s phone: “Same time tomorrow? Wear something you don’t mind getting dirty!” My blood ran cold. I said nothing and just left for work. When I came home, I heard laughter in the bathroom. I burst through the door — and froze. He was there with our 62-year-old female neighbor, both covered in grout. She’d been teaching him how to tile the bathroom as a surprise for me. The “wear something dirty” text was about old clothes. She looked at my face and said, “Honey, I’m 62 and I have two bad knees. Calm down.” My husband said, “She taught a free tiling class at Home Depot. She’s basically a celebrity.”
Renovations aren’t the only thing that can cause tension in relationships. Recently, one of our readers shared her story. She refused to cook fancy meals for her husband the way his mother did and instead chose simple recipes he’s happy to eat every day.
Comments
Get notifications
Related Reads
I Refused to Follow My Boss’s Dress Code—HR Had to Step In
12 Heartfelt Stories That Prove One Person’s Compassion Can Rewrite a Broken Life
People
6 days ago
10+ Times Kindness Stood Strong in an Uncertain World
People
3 days ago
My Cousin Uninvited Me to Save Money—My Petty Revenge Was Absolutely Worth It
12 Stories That Remind Us Family Love Is What Really Brings Lifelong Happiness and Success
Family & kids
5 days ago
10 Hospital Workers Who Prove Kind Heart Is a Powerful Medicine
I Refuse to Be Thrown Away After 12 Years Without a Fight
11 Stories That Prove Kindness Hits Harder Than Words
I Refuse to Forgive My Parents for Choosing My Sister’s Baby Gender Reveal Over My Wedding
13 Real-Life Stories That Prove Quiet Kindness Is Stronger Than Loud Hate
10 Dating Stories That Started Like Rom-Coms but Ended Like Horror Movies
Relationships
month ago