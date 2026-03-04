I Refused to Cook Fancy Meals for My Husband—But These 3 Easy Recipes He’s Ready to Eat Daily
My mother-in-law spent years cooking elaborate meals for my husband — we’re talking hours in the kitchen, everything from scratch, every single day. When we got married, he expected the same from me. But I work full-time, and I’m not spending my evenings and weekends slaving over a stove.
Instead of letting it turn into a fight, I found a surprisingly simple solution — and now my husband actually prefers my cooking. Here’s how I did it.
So, my mother-in-law is one of those women who’s been cooking since before the sun comes up. I’m talking homemade pies, stews that simmer for hours, cakes with like 12 layers. The woman doesn’t even own a microwave. Everything from scratch, every single day.
My husband grew up with all of that. So, yeah, when we moved in together and I threw some pasta on the stove with sauce from a jar on a random Tuesday... he didn’t say anything. But the face. You know the face. That polite little smile that says, “Oh... this is dinner?”
Look, he never once told me to cook like his mom. He’s not that guy. But he’d drop hints. Like, “My mom used to make this thing with...” and then describe something that takes four hours and 30 ingredients. Cool, babe.
Here’s the thing, though — I work full-time. By 6 PM, I’m done. I’m not waking up at dawn to roll dough, and I’m not spending my whole weekend in the kitchen. I love him, but that’s just not me.
But I also didn’t want this to turn into a whole thing between us. So instead of getting defensive about it, I just... tried harder with what I already know. I started buying better ingredients, using fresh herbs instead of dried ones, and plating dishes like they mattered. On weekends, we cooked together — nothing fancy, just something easy with music and smoothies.
And honestly? It worked. He stopped bringing up his mom’s recipes. Now he asks for my dishes by name. My frittata is apparently “the best thing he’s ever had.” Last week, he actually told his mother, “You need to try Megan’s breakfast hash,” and I nearly choked on my drink.
Anyway, here are the three recipes he now wants on repeat. None of them take longer than 30 minutes, and all of them are stupid easy.
— Megan T.
Bacon and Cheese Frittata
Ingredients (Serves 3–4):
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
- 1/3 cup milk (optional, for fluffiness)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 5–6 strips bacon
- Salt & black pepper
- Optional: chopped parsley or green onions
Instructions:
- In an oven-safe skillet, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it from the pan and chop into pieces.
- Keep about 1 tbsp of the bacon drippings in the skillet. Add the garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds, just until fragrant.
- In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Mix in the cheese and the chopped bacon.
- Pour the egg mixture into the skillet. Cook over low heat for 3–4 minutes, until the edges begin to firm up.
- Move the skillet to a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) and bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the center is fully set.
- Let it cool slightly before slicing and serving.
Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a quick dinner.
Cheesy Garlic Baked Eggs
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella or cheddar)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 strips cooked bacon (optional)
- 2–3 tbsp cream or milk
- Salt & pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 190°C (375°F).
- Grease individual ramekins or small baking dishes with a thin layer of oil or butter.
- Scatter the garlic and half the cheese evenly over the bottom.
- Crack eggs on top, then pour in the cream and season with salt and pepper.
- Add the remaining cheese and finish with the bacon.
- Bake for 12–15 minutes, until the egg whites are fully cooked but the yolks remain slightly runny.
Serve with toasted bread — perfect for dipping into the soft yolks.
Breakfast Hash
Ingredients (Serves 2–3):
- 3–4 eggs
- 3–4 potatoes, diced small
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese (optional)
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt & pepper
Instructions:
- Warm the oil in a large skillet, then add the diced potatoes. Cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring until crispy and golden.
- Stir in the garlic and let it sizzle for about 30 seconds.
- Make small wells in the potatoes and crack the eggs into them. Cover and cook for 5–7 minutes, until the eggs are done to your liking.
- Cover and cook until eggs are done to your liking (5–7 minutes).
- Sprinkle cheese on top and let melt.
One pan, simple ingredients, ready in about 20 minutes.
