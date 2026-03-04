I Refused to Cook Fancy Meals for My Husband—But These 3 Easy Recipes He’s Ready to Eat Daily

Hi Bright Side!

So, my mother-in-law is one of those women who’s been cooking since before the sun comes up. I’m talking homemade pies, stews that simmer for hours, cakes with like 12 layers. The woman doesn’t even own a microwave. Everything from scratch, every single day.

My husband grew up with all of that. So, yeah, when we moved in together and I threw some pasta on the stove with sauce from a jar on a random Tuesday... he didn’t say anything. But the face. You know the face. That polite little smile that says, “Oh... this is dinner?”

Look, he never once told me to cook like his mom. He’s not that guy. But he’d drop hints. Like, “My mom used to make this thing with...” and then describe something that takes four hours and 30 ingredients. Cool, babe.

Here’s the thing, though — I work full-time. By 6 PM, I’m done. I’m not waking up at dawn to roll dough, and I’m not spending my whole weekend in the kitchen. I love him, but that’s just not me.

But I also didn’t want this to turn into a whole thing between us. So instead of getting defensive about it, I just... tried harder with what I already know. I started buying better ingredients, using fresh herbs instead of dried ones, and plating dishes like they mattered. On weekends, we cooked together — nothing fancy, just something easy with music and smoothies.

And honestly? It worked. He stopped bringing up his mom’s recipes. Now he asks for my dishes by name. My frittata is apparently “the best thing he’s ever had.” Last week, he actually told his mother, “You need to try Megan’s breakfast hash,” and I nearly choked on my drink.

Anyway, here are the three recipes he now wants on repeat. None of them take longer than 30 minutes, and all of them are stupid easy.

— Megan T.