I Promised to Pay My MIL to Babysit My Daughter—But Not After She Crossed a Line

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Jaden (32F), and I’m trying to figure out if I completely overreacted in a situation with my mother-in-law. I keep replaying it in my head and the more I think about it, the more surreal it feels.

Some context first. I have a daughter, Macy (7), from my previous marriage. She has really beautiful hair—long, blonde, and super curly. It goes halfway down her back. People comment on it all the time, and she loves it. I help her take care of it, and she’s really proud of it.

I remarried two years ago. My husband’s mom, Carol (around 60), has always been... polite but distant with Macy. Not openly rude, just kind of cold. She absolutely dotes on my husband’s nephew, though.

Last Saturday I had a work dinner I couldn’t skip. Our usual babysitter canceled last minute, so I called Carol and asked if she could watch Macy for a few hours. She sighed and said, “Well, she’s not my granddaughter, so I don’t see why I should do it for free.”

I was honestly stunned. But I was desperate, so I said I’d pay her $40. Suddenly she had no problem with it. Looking back, that should have been a red flag.