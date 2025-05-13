I Thought My MIL Was Just Babysitting—Then I Discovered What Really Happened

We had only been gone for three hours. When I asked how it went, she smiled and said, “Oh, they were angels. We just watched a movie and had snacks.” Her tone was breezy, almost proud, as if she had everything under control. I smiled back, not sure what to say. I didn’t want to seem ungrateful or accusatory, especially since she’d volunteered to help.

But later that night, after putting the kids to bed, I couldn’t stop thinking about how off they’d seemed. So I went back and rewatched the video—this time from start to finish. It wasn’t just one moment. It was nearly the entire time we were gone.

It wasn’t neglect in a cruel way—it was careless, distracted, like she just wasn’t fully present. But it was enough to make my chest tighten. I kept asking myself: what if one of them had gotten hurt? Now I’m stuck.

If I say something, I risk causing tension between us—and possibly with my husband too. He already brushed it off, saying, “She raised three kids. I’m sure it was fine.” But it didn’t feel fine. It still doesn’t.

Do I bring it up and risk upsetting everyone? Or do I say nothing and carry this unease every time she offers to babysit? I truly don’t know what to do, and I’d really appreciate your advice.

Sincerely,

Nora