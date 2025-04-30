10 People Share Chilling Things Kids Have Said That Still Haunt Them

Kids are known for their wild imaginations, but every now and then, they say something that stops you cold. There’s something about their innocent voices delivering unexpected words that make the moment all the more chilling. In this collection, we explore real stories from people who were left rattled by the strange, unsettling things children have said. These aren’t just quirky kid quotes — they’re the kind of comments that linger in your mind long after they’re spoken. Whether playful or puzzling, each one leaves a lasting impression.