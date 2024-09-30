8 Family Drama Stories That Will Leave You Questioning Reality

Family & kids
5 hours ago

Whether by luck or not, family is something you’re given, not chosen. You’re brought into a distinct group of individuals, each with their own traits, talents, and imperfections. The journey alongside them can be like a twisting path, full of happy times and unforeseen difficulties, making family life a mix of close bonds and occasional irritations.

  • My dad once made a rocking horse for my niece. He carved it out of several pieces of wood and hand-painted it. It was a beautiful toy that would have lasted for generations.
    One day, her father was too lazy to go out and chop wood, so he smashed it up and threw it into the fire. © dewright23 / Reddit
  • I have a very devoted mother. She would do anything for her kids. My sister called her one day, saying she had health issues and needed $5000 for the surgery that she was going to need. She tells my mom everything: who the doctor is, and what they will do.
    My mom in tears rushes to take out a loan and immediately heads to pay for it, where, as you might have guessed, she finds out my sister lied about the whole thing. When my mom calls her to ask her what’s going on, my sister yells at her for going to the doctor’s office first and not just giving her the money and hangs up on her. © crunknizzle / Reddit
  • My uncle’s wife’s sister got pregnant at a young age, so their mother claimed the baby as her own when he was born. He eventually found out that his sister was his mother, his mother was his grandmother, and his other sister was his aunt. My family is so big and full of drama, with countless scandals. It’s a mess, but I secretly love it. © Owens8 / Reddit
  • My dad started working abroad as soon as he got out of high school. He didn’t spend money, but instead just sent it all back to his mom to keep for him, or use in the event of an emergency. She used the money to keep up with bills, then sold their farm and made a bunch of money.
    Fast-forward a couple of years. My dad married my mom. They had my little brother, who was born with respiratory issues. My dad asked to borrow money from his mom to pay the medical bills, which were obscene. She told him no and that he shouldn’t have had a kid if he couldn’t afford it. © Dovienya / Reddit
  • My friend was made to pay rent to his parents by the time he was 14. He never saw a movie until he was 15, and always wore handed-down clothes. He grew up poor, or so he thought, and paid his way through college. Then, years after graduating, he discovered his parents were loaded. © frugaldutchman / Reddit
  • My dad’s cousin was born into a wealthy family and was given a lot of money by his parents when he got married. He worked as a stockbroker but ended up stealing a large sum. His wife divorced him, but his parents still give him large amounts of money every month because his kids are used to being rich. © the_alabaster_llama / Reddit
  • It was Christmastime, and my boyfriend got some gifts from his father and his father’s girlfriend for Christmas. His sister got much, much more, due to her being spoiled. The next day, his father took all of his gifts back to the store to buy his sister some more stuff. © lmpetigo / Reddit
  • My ex-husband’s girlfriend is moving into his place with her teenage son. I told him, “I don’t feel right about a boy I barely know sharing a room with our daughter.” The girlfriend just gave a sarcastic smile and said nothing. A few days later, I went to pick up my daughter, walked into her room, and was horrified to find her sobbing uncontrollably.

    To my shock, her closet doors were open and her space was nearly empty. She told me that my ex-husband’s girlfriend had moved her belongings out and told her to sleep on a small sofa in the living room. Enraged, I confronted my ex-husband, who explained that his girlfriend had done this at my request to “keep maximum distance” between her son and our daughter.

Every family carries stories and secrets that remain buried for years, but sooner or later, the truth surfaces. In this article, you’ll read short stories about people whose lives were turned upside down after discovering the hidden shadows of their family’s past.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads