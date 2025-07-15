I Asked My Dad Not to Attend My Graduation—Now I’m Paying the Price

She concludes, “I decided to tell her, ’You don’t know anything, grandma! You’re obviously delusional if you think I’m going to give that man anything close to an apology.” A few days after that incident, she stopped talking to me altogether and practically vanished, until she sent me a heavy letter telling me that she won’t put me in her will.



She wants to cut me off completely unless I apologize to my father. The letter had so many pictures of my dad when he was young with my grandmother. In the letter, she mentions that they’re to “remind me of what family looks like.” I’m not sure what to do now."