My Husband Chose His Brother’s Wedding Over Our Baby, I Set Boundaries He Can’t Cross Again

Dear Bright Side,

When I first got pregnant, everything was great. It was like one of those fairy tale situations where everyone comes together and supports the wife. And my husband was a dream. But that all changed the day my BIL sent out the invitations to his wedding.

The wedding was set to take place a few days before my due date, so I was worried and apprehensive. I brought it up with my husband, but he laughed it off and said I was being dramatic. He wanted to go and there was nothing that was going to stop him.

So I kept quiet, and he ended up going to the wedding alone, just as he planned. But things took a turn that night. As I was preparing to go to bed, my water broke and not long after that I went into labor. I called my husband, hoping he’d be understanding and supportive.

“Okay, I’m leaving now. I’ll be there soon,” he said. About twenty minutes later, there was a knock at the door. I opened and was shocked to see that it wasn’t my husband. It was his sister. She stepped into the house looking awkward but determined.