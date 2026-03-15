15+ Moments When Selling Online Revealed the Heart and Humor of Human Nature

Selling stuff online sounds easy enough. Post a photo, set a price, and wait for buyers. But as these 15+ stories prove, a quick online listing can turn into a full-blown saga. From a buyer who asked the seller to carry a free vase all the way to the subway to a stranger who asked a seller to sign a book for his dad’s birthday. Every deal came with a twist, a reminder that there’s more to a simple sale than just the price tag.