Curiosities
20 hours ago
16 Shopping Stories That Prove a Trip to the Supermarket Can Be More Entertaining Than a Blockbuster Movie

Shopping has long turned into a boring routine for many, performed on autopilot. However, it’s right among the supermarket aisles and checkout lanes where stories that are worthy of the best comedy shows unfold. Life loves to throw surprises our way where we least expect them, bringing us face-to-face with remarkable cashiers and quirky customers.

  • Popped into the store this morning. There was only one cashier, but she was serving everyone very quickly. My turn came up. I said to her with admiration, “You’re serving everyone so swiftly. A real pro!”
    And she replied, “I just want to get rid of you all as soon as possible.” She had a full day of work ahead of her, and we were already getting on her nerves. © Svetlana Tam / ADME
  • Forgot to buy bananas at the store, so I stopped by the market on my way. I asked about the price, and the seller named the price that was twice higher than in a store! I was surprised, and she said, “Why’d you come to the market, then?”
    I suggested we haggle, but the seller, dismissing me like an annoying bug, said, “Oh, come on! Haggling is outdated! We’re a modern market!” © Sunka / Pikabu
  • I’m standing in the store. A man is shuffling around the sanitary pads. He asks me which ones are better to buy. I recommended a couple. I look, and he’s grabbing 20 packs of each kind!
    I explain to him that just a couple of packages would be enough. And he says, “I’m leaving for a month on a shift. And my wife is sick and won’t be able to go shopping herself.” I’m still curious about what she told him at home. © ice249 / Dzen
  • I walked into the hardware store. A girl with a lengthy receipt in her hand approaches the register. She says she wants to return one item. The cashier turned the receipt around, looked at it, and asked, “Okay. Where’s the item being returned?”
    The lady rolls her eyes and says, “Well, it’s in my car. Was I supposed to bring it?” And it was at that moment I thought cashiers deserve hazard pay, or at least some chocolate as a consolation. © Rukonozhka Oh-Oh / ADME
  • I witnessed this scene in a supermarket. A man is opening boxes of eggs—he’s opened about 20 already. A store employee is standing there watching him intently.
    He can’t take it anymore and asks, “What?” And she replies, “You seem to be looking for a Phoenix egg. I’d like to see it too.” © Elena Parshina / Dzen
  • I work as a sales consultant. Once, a diva walked in. Heavy makeup, short skirt, mile-long heels. She strutted up to me and announced, “I need a flash drive, and quickly!”
    I led her to the section with flash drives and asked, “How many gigabytes do you need?” She looked at me in confusion and replied, “What are you talking about? I need that little thing that goes into the laptop. What are you selling me here?”
    I tried to explain that I was asking about storage capacity, but she wasn’t listening. She wrote a complaint, made a scene, and then left. As she was leaving, she stumbled because her stiletto veered to the side. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
  • I worked at a lock store. One day, an elderly man came in. He stood at the showcase for a long time, clutching $5, looking at the price tags.
    Realizing that you can’t buy a lock for $5, I decided to cover the remaining amount. I know it’s hard for the elderly. I paid, and my coworkers laughed at me. I didn’t understand this at the time.
    The next day, the old man came back for another lock. But when we didn’t sell it to him for $5, he made a scene. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A story from today. I was paying for my purchases and noticed the cashier had a very unusual silver ring. I couldn’t resist and asked to see it up close. She slipped it off her finger and handed it to me!
    I admired it, even tried it on. It was custom-made for her, a gift from her husband. I returned the ring to her with gratitude. © Irina Aleksandrovna / ADME
  • My daughter was about 3 years old. We went into a store. I was looking at something, and the child went on a little solo journey. Of course, I saw where she was headed and followed her.
    Then I hear a loud and clear “Hello!” from the confectionery section. In short, the child was given a bag of candy as a gift. © Polina Voronina / Dzen
  • A few days ago, I shared some reward points from a sports store with a guy. I have a lot of them, and they constantly expire. The man was surprised and even said, “How can I take something from a woman and not offer anything in return?” But he used the points.
    I left the store, and I saw a black SUV pulling up toward me, the same guy at the wheel giving a friendly smile. He noticed the car key in my hand, his smile faded, and he went, “Well, I wanted to give you a lift as a thank you. No? Then maybe leave your phone number?”
    I laughed and replied that I am married. © Peek-a-boo / ADME
  • I hopped into a store after work. I went to the shelf with sour cream, and there was a guy standing, looking hopeless. I started checking all the jars in turn for the expiration date. I’m looking for the freshest one.
    The guy perked up, started helping. He began handing jars from the top shelves, where I couldn’t reach. His eyes lit up, and he smiled. I selected one, moved on to the cheese, and saw him mimicking my exact actions in choosing sour cream. He picked the fresh one and went to the checkout. © Kvinni / Pikabu
  • I was standing in line at the store. In front of me was an elderly woman rummaging through her bag, trying to find some change. She was $1 short. The man standing behind her said, “Don’t worry, lady, I’ll help.” And he placed $1 on the conveyor belt for the cashier.
    The woman pushed the money aside and said, “Help yourself.” Then she pulled out a wad of $100 bills from her bag and said, “I just don’t want to break large bills, so I’m looking for smaller ones. Helper!” © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • When I was a teenager, a guy in the plumbing department kept asking me different questions about the products. I was shy back then, and I couldn’t tell him that I wasn’t a store employee. Eventually, my grandpa noticed this and said that we were customers like him, and the guy yelled, “Well, you should have said that!” And walked away.
    I don’t know what goes through people’s minds to mistake someone in winter clothing for a consultant. And my clothing was in no way similar to the uniform. © Ate cakes for too long — didn’t fit into shorts / ADME
  • I went to the store to buy sanitary pads. The cashier asked if I needed a bag. I said no, which made her quite surprised, and she asked, “Why not?” I said, “Why, I only have the pads.”
    She gave me a confused look and said, “Exactly!” I silently took my purchase and left under the cashier’s judging gaze. © irina.tsymbal_ / Threads
  • I went on a date. We popped into a supermarket. I picked up one mango and went to weigh it. My date looked displeased and said, “Why? It’s expensive!” I said I would pay for it myself.
    And he shot back, “No, you’re with me. I’m the man; I pay. But mangos are expensive; you’d better take bananas or peaches.” Honestly, I almost laughed in his face. © madmolli8 / Threads
  • I witnessed a scene in a knitwear store. A middle-aged woman came in, started sorting through a pile of men’s boxer shorts that the saleswoman was handing her. The woman didn’t like anything. She said several times, “These won’t be suitable for him; he has a position in the prosecutor’s office!” © Ekaterina O. / Dzen

Stories like this make you realize that life is the most talented playwright, and shopping is the perfect setting for its plays. These situations have everything: laughter, absurdity, awkwardness, and little miracles.

What amusing incidents have happened to you during shopping?

