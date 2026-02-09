14 Neighbors Who Turned Life Into a Comedy Show Without Even Trying

Left a note? If they ran over your dog would you say "please don't do that again?". YOUR PROPERTY, THEIR VEHICLE, TOW AWAY, EVERY TIME.
-
-
Reply
Sometimes, the neighbors who live on the other side of the wall or fence become the heroes of so dramatic stories that you feel like grabbing popcorn, taking a seat, and just watching it. However, it often turns out that you’re playing one of the leading roles in this show.
Left a note? If they ran over your dog would you say "please don't do that again?". YOUR PROPERTY, THEIR VEHICLE, TOW AWAY, EVERY TIME.
If you're only offering a slice then just bring a slice to the neighbour, don't bring the whole pie, of course they're going to eat it all, maybe not in an hour though lol
And here are stories about nightmare neighbors that made people sleep with one eye open.