14 Neighbors Who Turned Life Into a Comedy Show Without Even Trying

Curiosities
day ago
Sometimes, the neighbors who live on the other side of the wall or fence become the heroes of so dramatic stories that you feel like grabbing popcorn, taking a seat, and just watching it. However, it often turns out that you’re playing one of the leading roles in this show.

  • The neighbor across the hallway is renovating her bathroom. She offers, “Buy my toilet. It’s good, clean.” I refuse. 2 days later again, “Buy the toilet, I need the money.”
    Later on, I’m visiting someone, and she calls and blurts out, “Open the door, I’ll put the toilet on your balcony. Pay me later when you have the money.” Now, when she knocks, I don’t answer. © gonulenko / Threads
  • 3 years ago, my husband and I bought a 2-bedroom apartment in a nice building, not far from our parents. We initially thought we lucked out with our neighbors since no one fought or made noise. How wrong we were!
    A neighbor came over with her husband and said they wanted to buy our apartment. We flat out refused because this is the home we’ve renovated to our dreams.
    Recently, they came again with an offer, this time promising extra payment. I explained that it’s not about the money. But they said we wouldn’t have to move far, as they’ve already found us another apartment in the neighboring building. © Nastya / ispovedi
  • The downstairs neighbor approached me with an offer. “You give me your Wi-Fi password, and I’ll pay for half the bill.” I agreed. In the end, he paid only after numerous reminders, and in the summer, he stopped bothering altogether.
    I ran into him and asked if he was using the Internet. “Oh,” he said, “I decided to wean the kids off phones for the summer, so we didn’t use it.”
    That evening, I checked the app and was shocked — they were on with 3 devices! I snapped and changed the password — the neighbor hasn’t said a word. © bermet.jakypbek / Threads
  • Once, a neighbor asked why I wasn’t married. I replied that I liked her husband and was waiting for them to divorce. The questions about marriage haven’t come up since. © nurlykulova_ / Threads
  • The neighbors got a dog. I work from home and constantly have meetings with colleagues through headphones. Many of them tell me that a dog is howling in the background.
    It’s the neighbor’s husky howling so loudly that no noise cancellation can handle it. The neighbors just shrug: they’re not home during the day, and the dog is silent in the evening. © Overheard / Ideer
  • The neighbor decided to sell his apartment. Since his apartment is in a rough finish, and mine is already furnished, with the same square footage, he brings all interested buyers to our apartment, saying, “Look, this is how it can be arranged.”
    I don’t mind, let them look, but today I had guests. A woman came with her daughter and asked to come in. I said, “Sorry, let’s do it another time!” To which this woman said, “We’ll just take a quick look and that’s all!” — entered the apartment, without even taking off her shoes. © mika_kameliblog / Threads
  • I’m building a house. People are already living nearby.
    One evening, I decided to come and check on the construction progress. I looked, and there were some cars parked in my garage. I called the foreman, but he said he knew nothing about it. So, I called a tow truck.
    Later, the neighbor came down on me, saying that because of my actions he was late for work, and his kids missed school. Now he’s also asking for money for the tow truck. Other neighbors said that I handled it wrong and should have left a note. © SensitiveHat8490 / Reddit
Cheryl Cadwell
20 hours ago

Left a note? If they ran over your dog would you say "please don't do that again?". YOUR PROPERTY, THEIR VEHICLE, TOW AWAY, EVERY TIME.

-
-
Reply
  • Our downstairs neighbor called the police because we were drying our hair with a hairdryer and dropped a teaspoon in the kitchen before school. At 8 in the morning. They came to our place, inspected the apartment, and then went to issue him a fine for a false call. © an.palna_ / Instagram
  • I’m living the bachelor life. Constantly looking for some gadgets or devices to make this life easier.
    About 5 years ago, I bought a bread maker that mixes and bakes by itself. I was over the moon with joy. I baked bread every week. But after some time, a very big downside appeared — I started gaining weight.
    In the end, I gifted the bread maker to a neighbor. That neighbor gained even more weight than I did. Despite his greediness, he gifted it to another neighbor. I think that if the bread maker hadn’t broken down, then this relay is still going on. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My upstairs neighbor came over at 9:30 a.m. and started yelling from the doorstep, demanding that I tell my son not to run. But my son had already left for school, as I informed her.
    She retorted that he was running at 5 a.m. However, at 5 a.m. we were all asleep! Besides, she lives above us. © createur_annet / Instagram
  • The doorbell rings. I open the door, and there is my neighbor Marina with an apple pie. “I baked too many, have some!” I thank her, thinking how sweet that is.
    An hour later she comes back. “Could I have the baking sheet back?” I hand it over. “Where’s the pie?” Silence hangs in the air, and Marina blushes, “I meant you could take a slice, not eat the whole pie.”
    I stand there frozen. Honestly, I thought she was giving me a whole pie. © chernyaevi / Threads
Sasha
4 hours ago

If you're only offering a slice then just bring a slice to the neighbour, don't bring the whole pie, of course they're going to eat it all, maybe not in an hour though lol

-
-
Reply
  • Recently, the house across the street was sold. The new owners said they’re planning a housewarming party, so they’d like to use my parking space for their guests. I refused.
    They asked, “Then where should we park 10-12 cars?” I suggested they look for parking elsewhere. Since then, they’ve been walking around with angry faces. And no, I wasn’t invited to the housewarming. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I work as a doctor. Early in my career, many people wanted to turn me into their daughter-in-law. They endlessly asked for my number for their sons or brothers. Today, a patient told me his mother changed her mind.
    It turned out my neighbor said I’m very strict, yell at everyone, and generally keep people in fear. I said, “Well, that’s correct, be afraid of me!” © aru.zhakypbekova / Threads
  • New neighbors moved into the apartment next door. They started renovations.
    One day I was getting ready to go shopping, opened the door, but it... wouldn’t open! As if it was pressing against something. I looked through the peephole, but it was blocked. I started banging on the wall and shouting.
    Only after an hour did the neighbor run out, moved something, and said, “Someone lives here? I didn’t even know. Haven’t seen anyone since I moved in.” Then he finished with the phrase, “You should have warned me!” I have a feeling it’s going to be fun with the new neighbors.

And here are stories about nightmare neighbors that made people sleep with one eye open.

