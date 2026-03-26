20+ Travel Stories That Prove the Best Memories Don’t Come From Gift Shops

My husband collects coffee mugs this way. I guess it started when he was in Boy Scouts, where he would buy a coffee mug from each of the camporees he attended. After that, when he traveled, first with his family, and then with me, he would buy a coffee mug for each city he visited, or for a specific destination, such as theme parks, museums, etc. His collection of more than a hundred coffee mugs now takes up an entire wall in his dining room, and makes a great conversation piece to talk about our travels when friends visit. The most ironic part, though, is that my husband does not even drink coffee!