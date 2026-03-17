11 MILs Who “Helped” With Home Renovations and Created Hilarious Chaos
There’s a moment in every renovation when you realize something has gone terribly wrong. For these people, that moment happened the second their MIL got involved. These hilarious true stories proved that when a mother-in-law discovered an unfinished room, an unlocked door, or a contractor she could “supervise,” disaster was never far behind. From freshly stained concrete floors that got mopped because it “looked dirty” to plumbers who quit mid-job — these real moments showed that a MIL with a spare key and good intentions is the most dangerous tool in any renovation.
- My MIL thought the painters left a window open “by accident” during our reno. She closed and locked every window in the house while the paint was still drying. I came home and my eyes started burning. The fumes were so strong I got dizzy in the hallway. I opened the front door gasping.
My husband called her. She said, “You can’t leave windows open during construction. Someone could break in.” We’d left them open because the paint was oil-based and the house needed to ventilate for 24 hours.
- My MIL decided the contractors “left a mess” and mopped our freshly stained concrete floors before they cured. The entire garage floor had mop streaks baked into the finish.
I said, “Those floors needed 48 hours to dry.” She looked at me and said, “They LOOKED dry. I tested with my finger.” She had tested ONE spot near the door — the only spot that had cured — and assumed the rest was ready.
- We asked my MIL to keep the dog out of the freshly stained rooms during our renovation. One job. She came over, sat on the couch, and let the dog roam. I came home and froze. There were paw prints across the entire hallway floor.
I followed the trail. My heart sank. The dog had walked through the stain and then jumped onto the brand-new white couch we’d just had delivered that morning. There were brown paw prints on every cushion. The dog was sitting on it looking proud.
- My MIL called me screaming, “Your contractor LEFT THE WATER RUNNING in the bathroom!” I rushed home, heart pounding, and ran upstairs. The floor was dry. The walls were dry. Everything was fine. I looked at the “running water,” and my eye twitched.
She had heard the new tankless water heater cycling on for the first time. It makes a soft humming sound when it heats water. She thought it was a flood happening inside the wall. She had already called the plumber, who drove 30 minutes, charged us $75 for the trip, walked in, listened for three seconds, and said, “Yep, that’s it working correctly.”
- My MIL used our bathroom mid-renovation and found a woman’s earring on the counter. She immediately called my husband: “There’s been a WOMAN in your house!” I went pale. He rushed home. My MIL was holding the earring like a prosecutor.
My husband looked at it and said, “Mom, that’s the plumber’s earring. She’s a woman. Women can be plumbers.”
Our plumber, Tina, had taken it off before crawling under the sink. My MIL went quiet. Then she said, “Since when do plumbers wear jewelry?”
My husband said, “Since always. She also has a nose ring. Please don’t call about that next time.”
Tina came back the next day, and my MIL inspected her ears like she was solving a crime.
- Our new kitchen faucet had a touchless sensor. My husband’s mom came to visit during the reno. She turned the water on by waving her hand. Normal.
Then she couldn’t turn it off. She waved, tapped, clapped, and eventually unplugged the entire faucet from under the sink.
I came home to a disconnected faucet and a puddle. She was sitting at the table looking frustrated. She said, “Your faucet is possessed. It wouldn’t stop.”
She’d panicked when the sensor kept activating from her hand movements and pulled the power cord out of the control box under the sink, which released the valve and caused a slow leak for 4 hours.
Would you trust your MIL with a spare key during a renovation?
- We ordered custom blinds for every window during our reno. Took 6 weeks to arrive. My husband’s mom signed for the delivery while we were at work.
When I got home, the boxes were open. She had installed them herself. In every room. I pulled one cord and my eye started twitching.
Every single blind was mounted inside out. The curved side was facing the window and the flat side faced the room. She’d installed all 9 of them backwards.
- During our bathroom renovation, the contractor left the exhaust fan opening uncovered because the electrician was coming the next day. My MIL saw the hole in the ceiling and called, saying the workers had forgotten to finish the job. We got home to find a plastic food container taped over the opening so “dust wouldn’t fall out.”
The tape pulled the fresh paint off when the electrician removed it. He just stared at the ceiling and asked who had installed the lunchbox ventilation system.
- My mother was at our house during the reno when a flower delivery arrived. She signed for it. The card said, “Can’t wait for tonight. — Sam.”
She called me screaming that my wife was cheating. I drove home, confused. I looked at the card, and my face went blank.
It was my wife’s friend Samantha, who was coming over that night for a girls’ night to celebrate finalizing the kitchen renovation. The “can’t wait for tonight” was about pizza and cake.
My mother had launched a full investigation. My wife stared at her MIL and said, “You called 6 people in 20 minutes.” She shrugged. “I was being thorough.”
Samantha arrived at 7 with three other friends and found out she’d almost been named a homewrecker.
- During our bathroom reno, my MIL brought lunch for the plumber “because he looked thin.” Sweet, right? I came home and discovered the plumber had left. His work wasn’t done, but he was gone.
I called him. His voice was tense. He said, “I can’t come back until she stops supervising me.”
She had stood behind him for 3 hours, narrating everything he did. “That pipe looks crooked.” “Are you sure that goes there?” “My husband would’ve done it differently.”
He’d gone to his truck for a “break” and never came back. We had to beg him to return.
- My MIL was watching the house during our bathroom reno while we were at a friend’s lake cabin. Friday night she called: “I let the workers in, they’re almost done!” No workers were scheduled. We rushed home, walked in, and my knees went weak.
She had let in the pest control guys who were spraying the house next door. They rang our bell by mistake, and my MIL told them, “Yes, come in, we’ve been waiting.”
They sprayed the entire bathroom with insecticide — including the freshly primed walls. The primer reacted with the spray and bubbled across every surface. Our contractor said the walls needed to be sanded and re-primed.
My MIL said, “Well, at least you won’t have bugs.” We didn’t have bugs before either.
What’s the funniest renovation fail you’ve ever had?
Don’t miss our other article with stories of people who tried to renovate their homes — and ended up with hilarious results instead.