Where is the surgery scar
They had her in the hospital for how long, never had surgery?? BULL
10 Sibling Stories That Remind Us Compassion and Kindness Are the Heart of Every Bond
Nobody knows how to hurt you quite like a sibling. And nobody knows how to save you quite like one either. These are the stories that live somewhere between both, where compassion showed up unexpectedly, where kindness came without being asked, and where the bond proved stronger than anything that had tried to break it.
I gave my kidney to my brother at 19. He died anyway, six months later.
At 31, I ended up in a different hospital for an unrelated illness. A nurse came in for a routine check and I recognized her from the original surgery. I asked if she’d worked at St. Matthew’s in 2002. She went still.
I tried to thank her, but she said, “You never actually donated your kidney to your brother.” I thought she had the wrong file. She didn’t.
My brother had privately refused my kidney three weeks before the surgery without telling me. He let me believe it happened anyway. He knew he was terminal and didn’t want me living with one kidney for nothing, so he arranged his own organ donation after death instead and told no one.
One of his organs saved a 7-year-old girl that year. The nurse showed me a photo the family had sent the hospital. The girl was sitting up in bed smiling.
He never took my kidney. He just let me think he did so I wouldn’t feel useless. He made that decision alone, quietly, on his way out.
Where is the surgery scar
My sister took the blame when I crashed dad’s car at 16. Got grounded for a month, lost her phone, missed prom. I let her. I was a coward and she knew it and covered for me anyway.
Thirty years later at her wedding speech she looked at me and said, “You would have done the same.” I wouldn’t have. We both knew that.
My brother stopped talking to me the day I told him I was getting married. No explanation. Didn’t come to the wedding. Four years of nothing. I tried twice and got silence back both times, so I stopped trying.
Last month, his wife called me from his phone. My stomach dropped. She said he was in the hospital. Nothing life-threatening, but he had asked for me specifically. Not our parents, not his friends. Me.
I drove two hours, not knowing what I was walking into. He was sitting up in the hospital bed, looking embarrassed. He said, “I’ve been an idiot for four years.” I sat down and said, “Yes.”
We talked for three hours. It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t fixed. But he held my hand when I got up to leave and said, “Don’t go yet.” I stayed until visiting hours ended.
My sister and I were put in separate foster homes at ages 6 and 9 and I didn’t see her again for 21 years.
When we finally met as adults it was awkward and strange and we had nothing in common and after two visits we just quietly stopped making plans. I figured that was just how it was, some siblings just don’t connect, biology isn’t destiny.
Eight months later I got a package in the mail with no return address. Inside was a photo album. She had spent those eight months tracking down every photo that existed of us as children, contacting old foster families, social workers, even a neighbor from our first home.
There were 43 photos I had never seen. Pictures of us as toddlers, of a birthday party I have zero memory of, of her holding my hand outside what must have been a courthouse. At the back she had tucked in a note that just said she wasn’t ready to give up if I wasn’t.
My twin brother moved in after his divorce. I gave him the spare room and told him to stay as long as he needed.
3 months later, I found a pregnancy test in the trash. Positive. I am infertile. We found out 4 years ago. I was devastated. I confronted them both with rage.
My wife burst into tears and said, “We lied to you. Your brother and I had been planning this for a year.” She revealed that after my brother’s own marriage failed, he realized how much he wanted to save mine.
He knew we were struggling with money and could never afford IVF, so he used his divorce settlement to pay for the treatments. They didn’t tell me because they didn’t want to give me false hope if the treatment failed.
I stood there speechless, crushed by guilt for doubting them. My brother gave me the family I thought I’d never have. Now my wife is pregnant with our first baby, and no words will ever be enough to thank him.
Yea who's the donor? Your brother (twins) or a stranger who's medical information you were never given the option to know. Sus!
This doesn't make sense. He was the one who was infertile. He would be the one who would need treatment.
My half-sister was in charge of our family’s shared savings account. Two weeks before my wedding, I went to pay the caterer and found the account balance was exactly $0. I called her a thief and told her she wasn’t welcome at the ceremony. She didn’t defend herself; she just hung up.
On my wedding day, a private car arrived to take me to a secret location. It wasn’t the cheap hall I’d booked. She had used the money, plus her own inheritance, to buy back our grandmother’s old estate that had been foreclosed on.
So you're going to have to either save your own money or get married at city hall.
My stepbrother moved in at 14. I ignored him, excluded him, told friends he wasn’t really family. He never retaliated once.
At 32, I was the only one who showed up when he needed a reference for his dream job. I found out later he’d turned down the same job two years earlier because it would have required moving away when our dad was sick.
I've read so many stories where step children treat their stepsiblings like trash, it's really sad.
My little sister has special needs. Growing up I was angry about it in ways I’m not proud of. I never said it out loud, but she knew. She always knew. I moved out at 18 and visited less and less, and told myself it was just life getting busy.
She’s 34 now, and I’m 38. Last year, I went home for her birthday, and she pulled me aside after cake and handed me something wrapped in tissue paper. Inside was a bracelet she had made herself, my name spelled out in small beads, one letter at a time. She said, “I made one for everyone I love.”
What did you do for her..... my daughter is special needs and she is the most sweetest person she loves with no bounds no conditions she's never asked for anything except thar everyone be happy she doesn't know pain and hurt the way we do but she does know struggle even though she has never showed it. Why are people so consumed with their own selves they can't just be nice.....
My sister got engaged and asked me to be maid of honor. Two months later she called to say she’d changed her mind and asked our cousin instead. No real explanation.
I was humiliated. I found out through our aunt that her fiancé didn’t like me and had pressured her. I said nothing and went to the wedding and smiled in photos for six hours straight.
On her first anniversary she called me crying. He had cheated. She showed up at my door with a suitcase. I let her in without bringing up the maid of honor thing even once.
She brought it up herself at 2am. She said, “You didn’t have to let me in after what I did.” I said, “You’re my sister.”
My brother told everyone I was lying about being sick. Said I wanted attention. I stopped talking to him for three years.
When I finally got the diagnosis confirmed, he was the first person at the hospital. He had been quietly paying my medical bills the entire time under a fake name. Never said a word about it.
Click here to read: 15 office moments that teach us quiet empathy should be a skill on all resumes.
Comments
Come on everyone, the hospital obviously sedated the sister and cut her open all to hide the wishes of the brother and make her think she donated. Totally legal haha.