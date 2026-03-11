surely a professional painter should have done a test patch first and let the woman say if she was happy with the colour or not before just painting the entire walls in a bright pink
15 Real Stories of People Who Tried to Renovate Their Homes and Got Hilarious Results Instead
18 hours ago
Not every home renovation ends with a reveal moment and happy tears. Some end with a plumber shaking his head, a mother-in-law who “helped,” and a bill no one saw coming. These hilarious real stories prove that when people decided to upgrade their homes, life had other plans. From DIY disasters to contractor fails that exposed every homeowner’s worst nightmare — these moments taught everyone involved one thing: renovating is not for the faint of heart.
- We hired a guy from Craigslist to paint our living room. I came home from lunch, and the walls were BRIGHT PINK. My wife was standing there, tears streaming down her face.
I was fuming, hands shaking, ready to lose it. I turned to the painter, and he said, “Sir, before you say anything, I need to show you the paint cans your wife picked out.” He held up the receipt — she’d ordered “Blush Rose” online, and it looked completely different on screen.
My wife stopped crying, grabbed her phone, and said, “It said PEACHY PINK.” The painter pulled up the color swatch next to the wall and said, “Ma’am, subtle is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.”
We repainted it ourselves that weekend. She’s not allowed to order paint without supervision anymore.
- We asked our neighbor to help install a ceiling fan. He said he’d “done it a hundred times.” Twenty minutes in, the fan fell. It missed the cat by an inch. My heart stopped.
The cat was fine. The neighbor looked at the ceiling, then at me, then at the cat. He said, “To be fair, I said I’d done it a hundred times. I didn’t say successfully.”
The cat never entered that room again. We hired an electrician the next day, who took one look at the wiring and asked, “Did a raccoon do this?”
My neighbor still brings it up at every barbecue. The cat leaves when he arrives.
- My stepmom “surprised” us by hanging shelves in our new kitchen while we were at work. I came home, and they looked amazing — straight, clean, perfectly spaced.
I put a plate on one. Then a bowl. Then a mug. The whole thing crashed off the wall.
My heart stopped. I looked at the back of the shelf and went pale. She had used double-sided tape — not even heavy-duty, the kind you use for posters — for three floating shelves meant to hold dishes.
When I called her, she said, “I wasn’t going to drill into your brand-new walls. That would leave HOLES.” My husband said, “Mom, what did you think was going to hold them?” She said, “Faith and good tape.”
We lost four plates and a mug that said “World’s Best Stepmom.” She took that personally.
- My dad volunteered to fix our leaking kitchen sink. One hour later, I heard a CRACK, then silence. I rushed in — there was water shooting at the ceiling, and Dad was sitting on the floor, soaking wet. My heart dropped.
I grabbed towels, panicking, and then I noticed he was holding a small box that had fallen from inside the wall. He whispered, “Honey, you need to open this.”
Inside was a sealed envelope from 1987 with a letter from the previous owners and $400 in cash, saying, “For the next family — fix something beautiful.” Dad cried, I cried, and we used the money to plant a garden in the backyard. The sink got fixed too, eventually.
- My MIL decided to “help” by picking up our tile order while we were at work. We ordered gray subway tile for the bathroom. She came back very proud.
My husband opened the boxes, and his face went blank. I looked inside, and my jaw hit the floor. She’d exchanged them for floral-patterned tiles because the gray ones “looked depressing.” She told the store, “My daughter-in-law doesn’t know what she wants. Trust me.”
The store let her swap them because she was so confident they assumed she was the homeowner. My husband installed them to keep the peace.
Our bathroom now looks like a bed-and-breakfast from 1997. Every guest compliments them. I die a little inside each time.
- My brother-in-law said he’d save us $2,000 by doing our drywall himself. He brought in his buddy, “who’s done this before.” They finished in one day. The walls looked smooth.
Then I turned on the hallway light. My stomach dropped. Behind the fresh drywall, clearly visible through the paint, were the shadows of three empty soda cans and a pizza box they’d left inside the wall before sealing it.
My husband knocked on the drywall, and you could hear the cans rattle. His brother said, “Think of it as a time capsule.” We left them in there because redoing it would cost more than the $2,000 we “saved.”
Every time someone leans on that wall, it clinks. We tell guests the house is haunted.
- My boyfriend and I are in the middle of renovating our apartment, and we recently bought primer for the walls. He started applying it, and within minutes, a horrible smell spread through the entire place. We searched everywhere, trying to figure out where it was coming from.
It turns out the store sold us expired primer — and now the walls reek. I’m taking this foul stuff straight back so they can experience the stench themselves and understand exactly what they sold us.
- My stepmom replaced our doorbell “as a gift” during the renovation. She didn’t ask. She just did it.
The first time it rang, I jumped off the couch. My wife screamed. The dog hid under the bed. My hands were shaking. Instead of a normal chime, it played the first 30 seconds of “La Cucaracha” at full volume.
She’d bought a novelty doorbell from a flea market and installed it herself — which meant it was also wired wrong and went off randomly at 2 a.m. My wife said, “Every time the Amazon guy comes, our house sounds like a taco truck.”
- We asked my MIL to sign for a cabinet delivery. That’s it. Sign and don’t touch anything.
We came home, and all eight boxes were open. She “wanted to make sure nothing was damaged.” My stomach sank. I looked closer and went pale.
She had peeled off all the protective film on every single cabinet because she thought it was leftover packaging. It was the factory finish. Every cabinet now had her fingerprints and smudge marks baked into the surface in the summer heat. The company wouldn’t take them back because they were “opened and handled.”
My husband said, “Mom, why all eight?” She said, “I wasn’t going to check just one. What if number five was the broken one?” We spent an entire weekend buffing cabinets. She watched and gave feedback.
- My sister and I were putting up wallpaper. When we got to the wall behind the wardrobe, we took everything out, but the wardrobe wouldn’t budge. I suggested waiting for our husbands, but my sister laughed and said, “I’ll pour shampoo underneath it — I read about that somewhere.”
So we poured it underneath. Then she suddenly said, “Oh! Let’s use leverage.” She grabbed a mop and wedged the handle into the gap. We both pushed.
The wardrobe moved. And kept moving. Straight across the freshly shampooed floor. We couldn’t stop it. It slid like it was on ice, slammed into the opposite wall, and left a perfect dent in the drywall.
We stood there in silence, staring at the damage. My sister finally said, “Okay... maybe we should wait for our husbands.”
- My husband said he didn’t need a plumber. “It’s just a faucet.”
Three hours later, water was shooting from the ceiling. I ran downstairs, and my jaw dropped. The kitchen was flooded. He was standing in two inches of water, holding a wrench and a YouTube tutorial.
He looked at me and said, “Good news — I found the leak. Bad news — I created four more.”
- My MIL decided to “fix” our squeaky door during our renovation. We didn’t ask. She used cooking spray instead of WD-40 — on the hinges, the frame, and somehow the ceiling. I came home, and my foot slid across the floor. My heart dropped.
The entire hallway was a skating rink. She’d sprayed so much that it dripped down the door, pooled on the floor, and spread eight feet in every direction. My husband walked in behind me and went down instantly — a full cartoon fall, feet in the air.
She watched from the kitchen and said, “Well, the door doesn’t squeak anymore.” She was right. But we mopped for three days, and the dog still won’t walk through that hallway.
- My husband watched one YouTube video and decided he could tile the kitchen floor himself. I came home from work and froze in the doorway. The tiles were beautiful. Perfect lines. Gorgeous spacing.
Then I turned my head, and my stomach dropped. He had tiled himself into the corner and was sitting cross-legged on the only dry patch of floor, eating a sandwich and waiting for the grout to set.
He’d been stuck there for four hours. He said, “I didn’t want to ruin my own work.” I handed him a pillow through the window. He slept there.
The floor looks amazing, though. We never let him forget it.
- My husband installed our new toilet himself. He said it was “easy — just bolts and a wax ring.”
He flushed it once. It worked great. He flushed it twice, and water started seeping from the base. By the third flush, the bathroom smelled like a swamp. I gagged.
He got on his knees and looked under the toilet. His face went gray. He’d forgotten to install the wax ring entirely — he had just bolted the toilet straight to the pipe. Every flush went directly under the floor.
The plumber came, pulled the toilet out, and the smell hit so hard that he walked outside and stood in our driveway for five minutes. He came back in and said, “Sir, I’ve been doing this for 20 years. This is the first time someone has skipped the only part that matters.”
My husband said, “The YouTube video was 11 minutes. I watched 9.”
- My MIL came over to “check on” our bathroom renovation while we were at work. She called my husband in a panic: “The tile guy left a HOLE in your shower wall!” He rushed home. I rushed home.
We ran upstairs and looked at the shower. My husband went silent. The “hole” was the shower niche. For shampoo bottles. It’s supposed to be there.
She had already called the tile guy and screamed at him. He quit.
We had to find a new tile guy mid-project, which delayed everything by two weeks.The new guy asked, “What happened to the last one?” My husband said, “My mother.”
