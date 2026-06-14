12 Moments That Remind Us Kindness From Children Hits Different and Heals Deeper

My 5-year old has a bad stutter and she won’t talk to other kids at school. So when she came home saying, ’Sam doesn’t laugh at me. Sam says I talk fine,’ I almost cried. Asked if she wanted Sam over for a playdate. She said yes. I asked her teacher about Sam. I went still when she told me Sam is the 73-year-old school janitor. He eats lunch alone every day in the hallway. Has for 11 years. No one sits with him. No one talks to him. The kids walk past him like he’s furniture. Except my daughter. She started sitting next to him 3 weeks ago. Didn’t say anything at first. Just sat there with her lunch box. He didn’t say anything either. After a few days he said, ’You don’t have to sit here, sweetheart.’ She said, ’You don’t laugh at me when I talk.’ He said, ’Why would I laugh?’ She said, ’Because I can’t say words right.’ He looked at her. ’You say them just fine. The other kids just don’t listen right.’ That was the day she came home and said, ’Sam says I talk fine.’ A 73-year-old man sitting alone in a hallway told my daughter the one thing nobody else ever had. That her voice was enough. She’s the only person in that entire school who sits with him. And he’s the only person in her entire life who told her she doesn’t need to be fixed. I didn’t set up a playdate. I went to the school the next day and sat with them both. Three people. A hallway. Two lunch boxes. The quietest friendship I’ve ever seen. And the loudest kindness.