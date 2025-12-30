I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
15+ People Who Went Shopping for Clothes and Ended Up Starring in Their Own Personal Sitcom
Sometimes you walk into an ordinary fitting room, but you leave with a story you can later share with your friends. Maybe you find yourself caught in the sneaky trap of a dress that’s the wrong size, or someone bursts into your closed booth. In moments like these, you realize that laughter is the best remedy for awkwardness.
- I’m in the fitting room. A girl in the neighboring booth calls someone, saying, “Sam, I sent you a picture of the dress. Send me $500, kisses.” And 5 seconds later, she calls again, “Hello, Jack! I sent the picture. Send me $500, kisses.” That’s a twist. © yekimova_anna
- I’m standing near a fitting room. A woman walks out, goes up to the big mirror, and kind of asks the air, “I don’t even know if I should buy it or not?” I tell her, “Is there a bigger size? This blouse is too small for you. The buttons on the chest are almost popping, and the back is all wrinkled. The sleeves are short, and the length is weird.”
She says, “Actually, I’m trying on a skirt. I was asking about that...” Oopsie. What are you supposed to do in a situation like this? © annchulkova2022
- I went to the store to buy a dress. I picked one that fit my size. I went to try it on. It was summer. It fit over my hips, but it was too tight in the chest. I realized I needed to get out of it quickly.
But I hadn’t considered one thing: while I was putting it on, I started to sweat. So when I was taking it off, I got stuck. Completely. Resigning myself to the embarrassment, I called over the sales assistant.
With a heavy sigh, I explained the situation to her. Before that, I had spent 15 minutes unsuccessfully trying to remove it myself. They called for the manager. I explained everything again. All the while I was just standing there, burning with shame.
I said I’d buy the dress and asked them to just cut it open; I couldn’t bear it anymore. I paid for the dress, cut it along the seam with scissors, and tore it into 2 pieces. I left, almost running, without looking back. © jidkova.jewel
- Once I was trying on clothes, and the fitting room had a curtain. Suddenly, I hear a male voice from outside saying, “Young lady, we can see you.” I replied, “If you can see, then you should be ashamed. But thanks for calling me a young lady!”
I was 39 at that time. I didn’t even think of getting dressed, just stood there in my top and underwear, admiring myself in the mirror. The guy left. © mythical_art_toys
- I work in a clothing store. A woman took a steamer from a special nook for inventory. She stood there examining it. I watched in silence.
She asked, “Is this a steamer?” I said, “Yes.” She asked, “How much is it?”
I replied, “We are a clothing store; this is our steamer. We use it to steam the clothes we sell.” And she said, “So how much are you willing to sell it for?” © mariroze_
- My mother wanted to buy a new coat. Someone recommended to her a store specializing in outerwear. She went there, looked around, and tried on several coats, but nothing seemed right. The saleswoman was persistently recommending and praising almost every model.
Finally, on the next coat, my mom gave in and paid for it, thinking she’d try it on at home and return it if necessary. On her way home, she stopped by the mall and found the ideal coat. She decided to get it and return the previous purchase to the store the next day.
However, the saleswoman wasn’t too pleased with this decision. She didn’t hesitate to tell my mom about it. Taking this return as a personal offense, she finally declared, “And don’t come back here again!” © Enot.Enotovich / Pikabu
- Once, a long time ago, a friend and I went to an outlet store to look for a jacket. He asked me to hold his own jacket while he went to the mirror. Too lazy to hold it, I hung it on the railing with the new items.
A man came up with a woman, touched my friend’s jacket, looked at it, and said, “They’ve started selling real junk here! Let’s get out of here.” © p0odel / Pikabu
- When I worked in a lingerie store, there was one nice bra that no one wanted to buy. It was because the size was 34J. The bra was Italian, but it was really cheap. Soft, comfortable cups, soft underwire, wide quality straps that wouldn’t chafe, and the softest, most delicate lace.
One young woman, about 25 years old, came to buy some panties. Out of habit, I pointed out the lingerie sale to her. She laughed and said nothing in her size is ever available anywhere. That’s when I showed her that bra, and she practically flew into the fitting room.
She was so happy! I had never seen anything like it. She was literally dancing with joy.
While paying, she told me that she only has lingerie custom-made. One set was like my entire month’s salary back then. I walked around for a week feeling as if I had snagged a great deal myself. © katteta / Pikabu
- I was buying jeans, tried on a few pairs, and chose 2. I paid at the register, went home. And only when I got home with the help of my wife did I realize that I had left the jeans I wore to the store hanging there. I accidentally went home in a new pair. © sergelektrik / Pikabu
- I’m trying on a dress in the store. I hear a man behind the wall. He’s loudly consulting over the phone with his wife about clothes, “What a bunch of stupid shirts they have here! This one’s weird, and that one looks like a woman’s.”
We bump into each other at the exit, and then he blurts out in shock, “Nataly, it turns out I’m in the women’s section. How did I mix that up!”
- Was using a dressing room at a local Target. Apparently the door hadn’t closed all the way or locked properly or something, and a woman opened the door without knocking first.
Instead of, you know, immediately closing it and leaving, she stood there awkwardly... then after I said, “Uh, excuse me, I’m using this dressing room,” with my pants half on, she finally responded, “Oh. ... (long pause, then she gestured to my clothes hanging on the rack). Can you move your stuff? I don’t have all day.”
Thankfully the dressing room attendant came back and told her to leave. © spunky-omelette / Reddit
- When I was a child, we were often on the road—moving houses, being out in nature, visiting relatives. Along the way, my dad and I would chat a lot and listen to rock music, mostly AC/DC.
When I was 13, I decided to spend all my savings on his birthday gift. I wanted to give him something special, and I found a rock music shop. There weren’t many like it in the city, so prices were steep. When I walked in, I saw a T-shirt with a print of our favorite band, AC/DC, and I bought it—it was the last one available.
I remember how my dad opened the box, lifted the black T-shirt, and barely smiled. In our family, we rarely showed emotions, so it was a success. It turned out to be way too big for him! He practically drowned in it!
But he was happy nonetheless: he told his friends, washed it himself, and ironed it himself. 14 years later, he still wears it. And that’s despite the fact that it’s long worn out, full of holes, and still hangs on him. © villnox
- Just half an hour ago, I walked into a clothing store. I approached the consultant and said, “Good afternoon! May I try on this dress?” She replied, “No, you can’t.” I just froze there with the dress in my hands.
She added with a stone-cold face, “Well, surely you understand that in a clothing store, you don’t try things on.” I stood there in shock. I don’t know if she was joking, but in the end, I just left. © ekaterina__zaytseva
- My wife and I were shopping. There’s a shirtless man right in the middle of the store trying on shirts. Then he says, “Now jeans.” The sales assistant is doing her utmost to convince him to use the fitting room, but he insists, “I’m not shy.”
And then my wife says loudly, “I wonder if he’s buying underwear today too?” We looked at them, smiling. The guy glanced at us, blushed, picked up the pants, and retreated to the fitting room. It seems he did feel a bit shy after all.
As he left, the consultant whispered “thank you” and followed him. © lacifaer / Pikabu
- I walked into a clothing store near my house. Suddenly, a saleswoman points straight at me and exclaims, “There he is!” There were about 5 people standing there, all looking at me. And the saleswoman continues, “He got married recently; he must know how to tie a tie!”
During our pre-wedding prep, my future wife and I stopped by this store—apparently, we left an impression. My wedding tie was a one-piece with a clasp under the collar, but I didn’t have a chance to say that. They handed me a tie with blue and white stripes and looked at me like Puss in Boots from Shrek.
It turned out they were the groom, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and a couple of other relatives. No one in this family ever bothered with ties, but everything had to be perfect at the wedding. And what’s a groom without a tie?
Okay, I thought, “The hands must remember.” I threw the tie around my neck and crafted a “half Windsor” in about 30 seconds, then started to loosen the knot to take it off. These kind people suddenly changed in the face.
One of them pleaded, “Don’t untie it; we won’t be able to tie it so nicely again!” Essentially, they were ready to decapitate me as long as the knot remained intact on the tie.
I swear, they carried that loosened “sort-of Windsor” out of the store like a relic, with arms outstretched. I hope their wedding went well and the young family is living happily ever after. I really tried, honestly! © oumnicquez / Pikabu
- Once, I got stuck in a compression sports bra. I simply couldn’t wiggle out of it. I called my husband into the fitting room to rescue me, but he had no luck getting me out of the bra either.
He got completely desperate and then suddenly started singing. I laughed so hard that I somehow twisted, and he managed to free me from the bra.
