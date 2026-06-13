10 Pedicure Ideas Taking Over Nail Appointments Everywhere This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 has arrived, and the nail polish wall is having its loudest season in years. After all those bare nudes and barely-there pinks, toes are finally taking center stage — and nail salons everywhere are booking up with clients who screenshot a trendy pedicure look on Sunday and want it on their toes by Friday. As June 2026 kicks off sandal weather, the glossy gel manicure is stealing the spotlight in every form: rich jewel shades, milky pastels, liquid-metal chrome, and tiny details made for close-ups.

Here are the 10 pedicure ideas everyone’s asking for right now — plus simple steps to recreate the showstoppers at home.