10 Pedicure Ideas Taking Over Nail Appointments Everywhere This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 has arrived, and the nail polish wall is having its loudest season in years. After all those bare nudes and barely-there pinks, toes are finally taking center stage — and nail salons everywhere are booking up with clients who screenshot a trendy pedicure look on Sunday and want it on their toes by Friday. As June 2026 kicks off sandal weather, the glossy gel manicure is stealing the spotlight in every form: rich jewel shades, milky pastels, liquid-metal chrome, and tiny details made for close-ups.
Here are the 10 pedicure ideas everyone’s asking for right now — plus simple steps to recreate the showstoppers at home.
Emerald Green
Green is having a main-character moment, and emerald is its richest summer form — a deep, jewel-like green that looks luxe against bright sandals and sun-kissed skin. It’s the bold-but-grown-up alternative to neon, giving toes a glossy, gemstone quality that flat pastels can’t match.
Mermaidcore Shimmer
This year’s mermaidcore has evolved past flat blue polish into shell-like shimmer, iridescent finishes, and water-ripple effects that catch the light like real ocean movement. It’s the dreamiest way to channel a beach vacation, even if the closest you get is the backyard pool.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer blue or aqua base as your foundation.
- Buff iridescent or pearl chrome powder over a tacky gel layer for that scaly glow.
- Add tiny seashell or pearl accents on one or two nails if you want dimension.
- Seal with a high-shine top coat to lock in the shimmer.
Micro Polka Dots
Tiny, hand-placed polka dots are the playful nail art getting the most compliments at the pool this summer. White dots on a navy base, or chocolate-brown dots on a soft pink — it’s the detail that adds personality without ever feeling busy, and it photographs beautifully.
How to get this look:
- Paint two coats of your base color and let them dry fully.
- Dip a dotting tool or the tip of a bobby pin into a contrasting shade.
- Press evenly spaced dots across each nail, starting with a center dot and working out.
- Finish with a glossy top coat once everything is dry to avoid smudging.
Blueberry Milk
Forget plain pastel lavender — blueberry milk is the cooler, more modern update. This soft lilac-blue with a milky, slightly translucent finish has more depth than a flat pastel. It’s a photogenic vacation shade that feels delicate and trendy at once.
How to get this look:
- Start with a ridge-filling base coat for a smooth canvas.
- Apply three very thin coats of milky lavender-blue instead of two thick ones — the translucency is the whole point.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to keep that lit-from-within finish.
Pink Pop
For anyone who wants their toes to do the talking, fuchsia is summer 2026’s most joyful pop of pink. It brings instant high-energy, vacation-ready confidence, the kind of bright, cool-toned magenta that looks unforgettable poolside and even better in the sun.
Black Cherry
Move over, classic red — the most unexpected dark shade arriving for summer is black cherry, a deep, blackened red-purple that glows like dark fruit in the sun and shifts toward near-black in shadow. It’s quietly replacing the usual bright red on toes, reading dramatic and sophisticated without feeling wintery — a statement nobody else in the room is making.
Clear Gel Pedicure
The most understated trend of summer 2026, the clear gel pedicure skips color entirely and lets immaculate, healthy-looking toes do the talking. It’s the minimalist traveler’s secret — a clean, high-shine finish that looks groomed without committing to a single shade.
Coral Crush
Coral sits in the perfect sweet spot between pink, orange, and red — warm, cheerful, and one of the most universally flattering summer shades there is. It brings instant sun-kissed energy and pairs with everything from white linen to denim cutoffs.
Espresso Brown
Espresso brown is the chic, elegant neutral nail artists are calling the shade of the year — a deep, milky chocolate that’s softer than black but just as polished. It reads as quiet luxury, looking equally expensive in winter boots or summer slides, and flattering on every skin tone.
Silver Chrome
Silver chrome is the futuristic finish turning heads this season — a liquid-metal mirror shine that catches the light with every step. It’s a high-shine statement that feels modern, not dated, and works as a full set or as a single accent toe layered over a sheer base.
How to get this look:
- Apply a dark or sheer gel base and cure it fully.
- Buff silver chrome powder over a tacky no-wipe layer using a sponge applicator for that mirror effect.
- Brush off the excess so the shine stays even.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the metallic finish.
So which of these summer 2026 pedicure ideas will you book first — a rich emerald green, a moody black cherry, or mirror-bright silver chrome? Tell us your pick, and save a little nail inspiration for your next trip to the nail salon.