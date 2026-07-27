10 Family Milestone Moments That Prove Compassion Still Shows Up Uninvited

I did not/do not have autism but I can identify completely with the eye contact issue, I have social anxiety, when I was a kid it was 'she's really shy' then they found a term- selective mutism but I grew out of it, got my first job at 16, but some people are just wired different and should not be shamed for it. I'm proud of your son too. I just wish there was less shaming of so-called 'different' people. Really no person is exactly the same.