Humans are actively exploring the space in 21st century, but there’s still no invention for helping pregnant women tie their shoes without a struggle 😁
10 Acts of Kindness That Prove Empathy and Compassion Bring Happiness to Lonely Souls
Loneliness often hides in silence, while kindness leaves a deeper impact than most people realize. Through simple acts of love, empathy, and compassion—from strangers, neighbors, and unexpected friends—it reaches people who need it most. And in doing so, it brings a sense of happiness, comfort, and human connection that lasts far beyond the moment itself.
- An 8-month-pregnant woman was struggling to tie her shoes on the sidewalk, red-faced and desperate, barely able to reach past her belly. A man nearby sneered, “Stop acting disabled. You’re pregnant, not ill,” and kept walking.
I knelt down and tied her shoes. She hugged me warmly, said thank you, and left. A perfectly small, ordinary moment of decency.
Then I reached for my phone and felt something in my pocket that hadn’t been there before. A business card. I stared at it. The company name hit me like cold water — I had applied there three times.
Three interviews. Three polite rejections dressed up as “not quite enough, we’ll be in touch.” And this woman, during a hug on a busy sidewalk, had slipped their card into my pocket. I felt mocked. Like the universe was laughing.
I went home and handed it to my wife without a word. She turned it over. On the back, in handwriting, was a small green sign — a symbol I didn’t recognize. “It’s not a mockery,” she said quietly. “I think it’s a signal. Call them. You have nothing to lose.”
I called, feeling slightly ridiculous as I explained the whole story to the receptionist — the sidewalk, the hug, the card, the green mark on the back. Did she know what it meant? She did. She absolutely did.
I was invited in for another interview. This time, I passed. Turns out, the woman on the sidewalk was the company’s CEO.
She had seen me during one of my previous interviews — watched me from the lobby, noticed something, filed it away. Then fate placed us on the same street corner, and she watched me kneel down for a stranger while someone else chose cruelty. That was enough for her.
When we met in her office, she smiled and said simply, “I love the way you treat women. My company is women-oriented — it’s my greatest pride to have staff who are empathetic, compassionate, and who treat pregnancy as the beautiful, challenging thing it is. You didn’t walk past me. That told me everything.”
Three interviews full of polished answers hadn’t gotten me through the door. One unremarkable act of kindness on a Tuesday sidewalk did. My wife still has that business card in her bedside drawer. Green sign facing up.
- My son hasn’t spoken to me in six years. I don’t know exactly why. I’ve written letters he hasn’t answered. I don’t call anymore. I’m trying to respect whatever it is.
I went to his college graduation. I found out through his aunt. I didn’t approach him.
I stood at the back with the other families and watched him cross the stage. He looked good. Happy. He shook the dean’s hand and grinned.
Afterward, I was walking back to my car and a woman beside me — a stranger, another parent — said, “Which one is yours?” I almost didn’t answer. I pointed him out and said his name. She said, “He looks kind.” Just that. He looks kind.
I sat in my car and cried for a long time. Not because I was sad, exactly. Because someone had seen him and given me a word for him that I could keep. He looks kind.
Whatever happened between us, whatever I did or didn’t do, he looks kind. That’s something I raised. That’s something that survived.
I drove home with that sentence and I still have it. Some gifts come from strangers who have no idea what they’ve handed you.
- I moved to a new city at thirty-eight after a divorce. I didn’t know anyone. I told myself I preferred it — a clean slate, no explanations owed. But the loneliness was a physical thing. It sat in the apartment with me.
The woman in the apartment below me threw dinner parties. I could hear laughter through my floor. I told myself that was fine. One Saturday morning she knocked and asked if I had any extra chairs. Her friends had all RSVPed yes. I lent her two.
That evening she knocked again. She said, “I have more food than people. Would you want to eat with us?” I almost said no. I had a whole speech prepared about plans I didn’t have. I said yes.
I met my closest friend at that table. She has a key to my apartment now. She was at one of those dinner parties, also a neighbor, also alone that year, also pretending she wasn’t.
All of it started because someone needed two extra chairs and thought to bring the person who lent them into the room.
- I was let go from my job the same week I turned fifty. I went home and sat in my car in the garage — not like that, I just couldn’t go inside yet — and held the little cardboard box of desk things on my lap. A photo. A coffee mug. A small cactus I’d kept alive for six years.
My teenage son must have seen me through the window. He came out and knocked on the car window and said, “Can I sit with you?” He was fifteen. He had homework. He had a phone full of better places to be.
He sat with me in the car for forty minutes and didn’t say one word about the box or the job. He found a radio station and we just listened. When I finally went inside he carried the box in for me. He put the cactus on the kitchen windowsill where it would get light and didn’t mention it.
He’s twenty-two now. I’ve never told him what that afternoon meant to me. I think he knows. Some things don’t need to be said — they just need to have happened.
- My mother stopped eating properly after my father passed away. Not dramatically. Just — less. A little less every week. She said she had no appetite. The doctor said grief does that.
She’d been a cook her whole life. The kitchen had been hers. Now she walked through it like a room she no longer recognized.
Her oldest friend started calling her every afternoon at four. Not to talk about my father. Not to check on her eating. She’d call and say, “I’m making that soup you taught me. Tell me if I’m doing it right.”
She was an excellent cook. She didn’t need instructions. But my mother would spend twenty minutes on the phone walking her through a recipe she’d made a thousand times, correcting her, opinionated, specific. And then she’d hang up and make her own version for dinner.
Her friend called every day for a year. The soup changed — chicken, lentil, minestrone — but the call was always the same. Come talk to me. I need you. Be the expert again.
My mother gained six pounds that year. Her friend already knew the recipes. She just knew my mother better.
- The week my husband left I discovered the furnace was broken. I had three kids under eight, no savings for a repair, and no idea who to call. I posted on the neighborhood app, more out of desperation than hope.
Within an hour, a man two streets over said he’d take a look. He came over that evening after work. He was there for three hours. He fixed it.
He wouldn’t tell me what parts cost. He said, “My wife was alone with our kids when I was overseas. Someone showed up for her. I’m just paying it around.” He left before I could argue about the money.
A week later I found out he’d also quietly told three other neighbors to check on me. For the next six months someone was always finding a reason to be nearby. Somebody salted my walk before I was awake. Somebody’s teenager shoveled my driveway without being asked.
He didn’t build me a support network. He just started it. He lit the match and walked away.
- I grew up in foster care. Seventeen placements in fourteen years. I learned not to unpack things I cared about. When I aged out at eighteen, I had a duffel bag, a bus pass and a list of resources that mostly turned out to be wrong numbers.
I went to a community center listed on the sheet. The woman at the front desk asked my name. I gave it. She wrote it on a paper name tag and handed it to me. Then she said, “Welcome. This is your place now too.”
I stood there holding a name tag. I almost left. I almost did what I’d done in seventeen placements — waited to see the catch. There was no catch. She just meant it.
She said it to everyone who came through, I eventually learned. But that day she said it to me, and I was seventeen placements deep in learning that welcome was a word people said before they changed their minds. She didn’t change her mind.
I volunteered there for four years. That woman gave me my first experience of a place that stayed.
- After my stroke I couldn’t read anymore. Not really. Words swam. Pages felt like threats. I’d been a reader my whole life — a book a week for forty years. And then one morning it was just gone.
My daughter set up an account with an audiobook service. But it wasn’t the same. The books felt borrowed, at a distance, like listening to someone else’s memory.
One afternoon my neighbor knocked and brought over a book. A paperback. She said, “I thought we could read it together. Out loud. I’ve been meaning to get to this one for ages.”
She came every Tuesday. She always read the first page. I read the second. She never made it about what I couldn’t do.
After six months I was reading more than I was listening. I don’t think she planned that. I think she just wanted company on Tuesdays. She finished the book. She brought another one.
We’ve read eleven books together. Neither of us has mentioned my stroke in two years.
- I was in the middle of a custody battle. I hadn’t slept properly in weeks. I was sitting in the waiting room of the family court building twenty minutes before my hearing, staring at the floor, unable to remember what my lawyer had told me to say.
A woman sat down next to me. I assumed she was another attorney. She wasn’t. She was a janitor on her break, still in her work clothes.
She sat down and said, “Waiting is the hardest part.” I nodded. She said, “You look like somebody who loves their kids very much.” I hadn’t said a word about why I was there.
She sat with me for eight minutes. We talked about nothing — the building’s bad lighting, the uncomfortable chairs.
When she stood to go back to work she patted my hand once and said, “Go in there and just tell the truth. That’s all you’ve got and it’s enough.” I went in and told the truth. It was enough.
I think about her every time I’m about to walk into something terrifying. Just tell the truth. That’s all you’ve got and it’s enough.
- I was seven months pregnant and alone when the contractions started early. My partner was three states away for work. I drove myself to the hospital because there was no one else. I parked badly. I didn’t care.
I walked into the ER and a nurse I’d never seen before looked at me once and said, “I’ve got you,” and didn’t leave my side for the next four hours. She wasn’t even assigned to me. I found that out later.
She’d handed off her other patients. At one point I said, “You don’t have to stay.” She said, “I know. That’s why I’m staying.”
My daughter was born healthy. Small, but healthy. The nurse held her first while they finished with me, and I watched her talk to my daughter in a low voice, just the two of them, like she was explaining something important about the world.
I named my daughter Kelly, after her. She cried when I told her. She said nobody had ever done that before.
I don’t know how to explain what it means to not be alone in the most alone moment of your life. I just know her name now lives on, and that seems exactly right.
Sometimes the most powerful heroes don’t wear capes—they just show up with kindness. These 12 quiet moments reveal how empathy, compassion, love, support, care, mercy, and human connection turned ordinary people into real-life superheroes, changing lives in ways no one expected.
Comments
Pregnancy isn’t illness definitely. But it’s a challenge, it’s a tough period when a woman is especially vulnerable. I want every man to remember this and treat women with respect.