15 Real Handyman Stories That Show Every Home Has Its Own Small Comedy Behind the Door
Real handymen — the plumbers, electricians, washing-machine installers and repairmen who answer the call when something at home stops working — quietly become witnesses to more domestic comedy than most therapists. They walk into a 30-minute service calls and walk out with stories they’ll be retelling for the next twenty years. These 15 real moments come from exactly that frontline: a quiet reminder that the most ordinary repair job in the world is almost never just about the repair.
- I was taking a pregnancy test when my oven started beeping. I left the test on the edge of the bathtub and ran to the kitchen. Meanwhile, my husband came back home from the store, and he was with the plumber.
The plumber goes into the bathroom, sees the test, and says to my husband, “Oh, congratulations!” My husband didn’t even know about the test, and I hadn’t had a chance to look at it myself yet. So, it was the plumber who informed us about the new addition to our family.
- So I show up to this one job — kitchen faucet replacement. A sweet old lady greeted me, showing me where to work. I laid out my tools and got under the sink, but there was no room to move or even turn around. I fumbled around for an hour.
I got out and said, “Check it, everything’s ready.” The grandma said, glowing with happiness, “Thank you, dear, it’s hard to be without water in the kitchen: can’t do the dishes or fill a pot.” She handed me the money, and there was more than needed. I returned the extra.
Then she handed me a little bag and said, “Here, take some pies. I always made them for my husband to take to work. He wouldn’t eat anything else, only these.” It was hard to refuse, so I took them.
When I was already in the car, I decided to try one. I took a bite and it washed over me like a wave — it was so delicious! Now I understand why her husband only ate them. Unfortunately, I haven’t had as nice jobs since then.
Got to my second job and was left an Easter gift. My clients are awesome!
- I arrived to install a washing machine. Installed everything, leveled it, connected it.
The girl asks, “What if it leaks?” I say, “Well, I’ll come and fix it.” And then she adds, “What if it happens at night?” I couldn’t hold back and said, “Then I’ll have to marry you and monitor the washing machine around the clock!”
We’ve been together for 20 years now.
- Got a really weird call once — to fix the front door lock, but I had to get into the apartment through the balcony. It was on the first floor.
When I approached the house, the client was already standing on the balcony waiting for me. He took my backpack, and I climbed onto the balcony and took off my shoes. I entered the room, and there was a woman who screamed loudly!
It turned out that the guy hadn’t even warned his wife that a repairman would be climbing into the apartment through the balcony.
- The company I did work for installed vinyl siding, windows, metal roofs, etc. on new construction and remodels.
We had just finished installing vinyl on this blind man’s house, and he said he wanted to inspect it. So we kind of laughed to ourselves as he was walking around outside with his walking stick, when he said, “You guys aren’t done. There is a piece unlocked.” And we were like, “What?”
He walked right up to the only piece of vinyl that wasn’t completely locked, and pulled that sucker off the wall.
Didn't you know, very few blind people are totally blind, their mostly 'partially sighted'.
- I work as a computer repair guy. A client calls and tearfully asks me to fix her computer — her work is at a standstill. I go to her house. She greets me in a bathrobe and leads me to the bedroom.
She points at the computer and says, “The display isn’t working.” I crawl under the desk, and there’s a cable that’s come loose. I plug it in, and immediately the speakers blare, “We cracked this case!”
I crawl out from under the desk, and a TV series is playing on the monitor. Her work is at a standstill, yeah, right... But it’s not my business. I love these simple “urgent” calls.
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- I’m a handyman. I get to this job to put together a wardrobe. It’s tall, reaching the ceiling. I spent about 3 hours working on it. We settled up, and I headed happily to the elevator.
Then I hear from behind, “Please don’t get mad! But I really need you. Right now!” I turn around, and she’s standing there with guilty eyes, saying, “I need to move the wardrobe to another room. I forgot to tell you!”
I went back and realized that it wouldn’t fit through the door anymore. I had to take it apart into several sections, take it out piece by piece, move it, and reassemble it in the other room.
- Large bee hive in a bedroom. It was inside the home and on the outside. Bedroom door was closed and the owner said it’s the bees’ room now.
- I arrive at the address. I complete the work and start packing up my tools.
Then an elderly neighbor approaches, “Can you check the light in the bathroom, please? I’m tired of washing in the dark. My children say to call an electrician. I called, but he’s been promising to come for a week now. I’ll pay you.”
I go in to help the old lady. I remove the switch cover and see that a wire is simply loose. I tighten the screw, and everything works. It took a minute and a half. I continue gathering my tools and load them into the taxi’s trunk.
The lady approaches me and says, “What do I owe you for the light?” I told her she doesn’t owe me anything since I didn’t really do much. I get home, unload the tools, and head toward the entrance.
Then the taxi driver says, “What about the jars?” I’m surprised, asking, what jars? He tells me, “Well, the lady loaded some jars into the trunk too.” I look, and there’s a big jar of pickles and 2 smaller jars of raspberry jam. I really enjoy working like that.
When modern problems require modern solutions
- I arrive with a coworker at a studio apartment. The owner says, “Adjust the legs on the washing machine. When it spins, I call over the neighbor, and we sit on the machine for 10 minutes while it spins. If we don’t do that, the washer runs all over the apartment.”
We look, and the machine is perfectly level, even with a spirit level. Then my partner’s eyes go wide, and he says, “Look, the shipping bolts are still tightened!” We’re still amazed at how it even worked for 6 months.
- One time, I needed to paint the walls in the house. I walked into the guest bathroom, and there everything was lined with mirrors, from floor to ceiling. I never would have thought that seeing yourself in the bathroom “from all sides” was even possible.
- A man called and said he couldn’t get the key out of the lock for half an hour. I went to the location and looked at the key. Silently, I turned it to the horizontal position and easily pulled it out. I handed over the key.
The guy looked at me with wide eyes and said, “Just hang around for a couple minutes, bang on something, otherwise I’ll look bad in front of my wife.” I tapped a bit, rattled, and had a laugh.
A handyman came over. Here’s his creation.
- A pet racoon but it wasn’t exactly a pet more like a wild animal they forced to live with them. They even said as much — he showed up on their porch and they let him in and decided he was cute enough to stay... It was mean and I wouldn’t go anywhere near it.
- At 19, I had a cleaning business with my sister. We had a regular customer who had cleans every Wednesday, which is kind of a lot for professional cleaning. He lived out in the foot hills in a big house, alone. The master bedroom, every inch was mirrors aside from the black carpet. It was creepy.
- I work as a handyman. I arrive at a job where I need to rehang a shower curtain in the bathroom. A guy meets me and explains, “When we take a shower, the curtain floats in the water. We need to raise it higher.”
Silently, I lift the rod with the curtain about 6–8 inches higher. The guy happily pays and calls his wife, “Look how it’s done now. It won’t get in the way anymore!” I quietly ask him, “Why didn’t you just trim the bottom of the curtain with scissors?”
Oh, if only you could have seen the look on his face...
Handymen arrive expecting a leaky pipe, a stuck key and a tipped washing machine. What they actually walk into is a tiny chapter of someone else’s life — usually slightly absurd, occasionally moving, often both.
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