11 Moments That Prove Gentle Compassion and Empathy Bring Happiness Back to the Heart

I chose a name for my stillborn son. My sister gave it to her living child, saying, “Dead babies don’t need names.” I cut her off completely.

Yesterday, I discovered she had been visiting my baby’s grave. I was shattered when I found out what she left there. There was a small laminated photo of me holding him in the hospital, pinned under a stone so the wind wouldn’t take it.

Next to it was a journal filled with entries my sister had written to my son, telling him about his cousin who shares his name, about his first steps, his first words, the way he laughs. The last entry said, “I gave him your name because I needed someone in this family to say it out loud every single day. Your mama shouldn’t be the only one who remembers.”

I called her that night. Neither of us could speak. We just cried.