10 Stories That Prove Humanity Is Still Out There, Even When You Stop Looking

My sister is pregnant with her 5th child and asked me to babysit her kids for the whole pregnancy. “I need some alone time with my husband”. I refused. We live in a small flat, and our kids share a bed. She got mad and went MIA. Yesterday, someone knocked at 7 am. Time stopped when I opened it and found 2 police officers standing there. They told me my sister had gone into early labor. Alone. Her husband was away for work. She had called three people. Nobody picked up. At 2 a.m., she drove herself to the hospital, contracting every few minutes, and delivered on her own. The baby was fine. She was fine. But when I got to the hospital and looked at her intake form, my name was listed as her emergency contact. Not her husband. Not our parents. Me. After a month of silence. After I said no. I asked her why. She looked at me and said, “Because I knew you’d show up if it was actually serious.” She wasn’t angry. She never really was. She just needed to know I’d be there when it counted. I’ve shown up every day since.