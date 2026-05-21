The fact that her old boss treated her like garbage 8 years ago doesn't excuse her immediately doing the exact same thing to you. 'Hurt people hurt people' is a pathetic excuse for a grown woman.
10 Bosses and Coworkers Who Quietly Restored Faith in Workplace Kindness This Week (May 18-24 Edition)
In a workplace world often defined by deadlines, pressure, and burnout, real-life stories of quiet compassion and unexpected kindness serve as reminders that empathy is still alive in the places we least expect it. These heartwarming stories show us that even in the hardest weeks, human connection has a way of breaking through. They remind us that within the chaos of office life, there is a profound emotional resonance in the small moments of love and humanity that restore our faith in humanity and prove that kindness is still what holds us together.
- My husband was in a car crash and got rushed to the ER. I asked my boss for time off. She replied, “He’s a grown man! If you leave, you’re fired.” I left anyway. 3 days later, I came back, sure I’d be fired. My pulse jumped when she walked to my desk and set down a small white envelope. “I shouldn’t have said what I said. I’m sorry.” The envelope was a check. The team had chipped in. $400 of it was hers, clipped to a separate note. Then she sat on the edge of my desk. Told me her husband had died 8 years ago. Her boss back then had refused her bereavement and told her to get back to work. She gave me 4 weeks of paid leave to help my husband recover. The office covered my work.
- I got written up on Monday for being late 3 times this month. I’ve been driving my mom to dialysis. Her appointments are at 7am, the sessions run about two and a half hours, and by the time I get her home and get to work I’m usually 40 minutes late. I haven’t told anyone because it’s not their problem. After the write-up I was sitting in the break room trying to figure out how to make it work. My supervisor walked in, poured herself a coffee, and said casually, “Hey, if mornings are rough right now, I can put you on the 10am starts for a while. Just let me know.” She didn’t ask why and just offered it like it was nothing. I said yes. I almost said more but she was already walking out. Her kindness at that moment meant everything to me.
- I’m a janitor at a law firm. My wife left me 3 weeks ago and I’ve been sleeping in my car because I can’t afford the apartment on just my income. Nobody at the firm knows. Nobody talks to me anyway, 3 years there and most of the lawyers walk past me like I’m furniture. Tuesday night I was emptying trash on the fourth floor and I guess I looked rough because one of the junior associates looked up from her laptop and said “hey are you okay? you look like you haven’t slept.” Nobody at that job has ever asked me that. I said yeah I’m fine. She didn’t push it. But when I came back to that floor an hour later there was a blanket and a pillow on the bench in the lobby with a sticky note that said, “The couch in conference room B doesn’t have a camera. It locks from inside.” I slept there that night. She hasn’t said a word about. I don’t know when I’ll be able to tell her what that meant for me.
- My daughter’s been in the ICU for 9 days and I’ve been working remotely from the hospital because I can’t afford to take unpaid leave. Tuesday I was on a team call from the hallway outside her room and I thought my camera was off but it wasn’t and apparently everyone could see I was in a hospital. Nobody said anything during the call. After it ended my manager sent me a message that said “I’m reassigning your projects for the next two weeks. You’re still on payroll. Don’t argue with me about this.” I started to type a response and he sent another message that said, “I said don’t argue.” I closed my laptop. I sat with my daughter for the rest of the day without checking my email once. Really glad to have a manager like him.
- I had a miscarriage over the weekend and came back to work Monday because I only have 3 sick days left and I need them in case something else happens. I was at my desk trying to get through the morning and I just could not stop crying. My tears kept coming and I kept wiping them and hoping nobody would notice. The woman who sits next to me noticed. She didn’t say anything. She just moved her monitor slightly so it blocked the view of my face from the rest of the office. She did that so casually, like she was just adjusting her screen. But I saw her look at me first. She knew exactly what she was doing. I brought her coffee the next day.
- I got laid off Monday morning. 12 years at the company. They gave me a box and an hour. While I was packing my desk the kid I trained last year, he’s only been there eight months, came over and just started helping me pack without asking. He wrapped my coffee mug in paper towels. He took my photos off the wall. He didn’t say sorry or this sucks or any of that stuff everyone else was saying from a safe distance. When I was done he carried it to my car. In the parking lot he said, “You’re the only reason I didn’t quit in my first month.” Then he went back inside. 12 years and the thing I’m gonna remember most is what that kid said.
- I teach second grade and last week I found out my landlord is selling the building and I have 60 days to find somewhere to live. I’ve been spending every planning period on my phone scrolling apartments I can’t afford and trying not to panic. I was eating in the cafeteria instead of the lounge because I didn’t want to make small talk with anyone and the lunch lady, Miss Linda, sat down across from me while she was wiping tables and said, “What’s wrong with you this week?” I told her. She said her niece has a two bedroom and the price she told me was almost $200less than anything I’d found online. I said that can’t be right. She said “I’ll tell her you’re a teacher, she likes teachers.” I moved in last weekend. Miss Linda showed up Saturday morning with her niece and her niece’s husband and they helped me carry everything up. Miss Linda is probably 60 and she carried a box of books up those stairs like it was nothing.
- I’m a flight attendant and last week I found out my fiancé has been cheating on me for almost a year. I had a shift 6 hours later. You can’t call out in this job without consequences so I showed up and did the whole thing, smile at boarding, drinks cart, the works. I was in the galley pretending to organize cups and the other attendant, a woman I’ve only flown with maybe twice, looked at me and said, “You don’t have to smile back here. It’s just us.” I don’t know what my face did but she just said “I’ll take the cabin. You stay here.” She worked the whole flight solo. She did 3 hours of work for two people. At landing she gave me her number and said, “If you need someone who doesn’t know your friends, call me.” I called her that night. We talked for 2 hours. We are besties now.
- I’m a hairdresser and my dad was diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks ago. I do like eight clients a day and you have to talk the whole time, that’s just part of the job, nobody wants a quiet haircut. Tuesday one of my regulars sat down and started talking and then stopped and looked at me in the mirror and said, “Something’s different about you today.” I said I’m fine just tired. She said “Okay you don’t have to tell me. But we’re not talking today. Just do my hair. I’ll sit here quiet.” She sat there for 45 minutes and didn’t say a single word. She just let me work in silence. At the end she tipped me double and left without saying much. That night she texted me “I hope the quiet helped. I’m around if you ever need more of it.” I laughed for the first time in two weeks reading that text. I actually laughed.
- Okay, so I work at a daycare and last week my boyfriend told me he wants to break up and I know that sounds small compared to like death and cancer and stuff but we’ve been together for 6 years and we have a dog together. I honestly don’t know who I am without him. Anyway, I was at work Tuesday trying to keep it together because you can’t cry in front of toddlers, they freak out, and one of the other teachers just looked at me during naptime and said, “Go to the supply room I got this.” I went to the supply room and sat on a bin of crayons and ugly cried for like ten minutes. When I came back all the kids were still asleep and she just handed me a juice box. like an actual children’s juice box. It was apple. I drank it. She said “Better?” and I said kinda. She just went back to work. I don’t know why the juice box made me more emotional at that moment.
Kindness at work doesn’t get a raise or a promotion. It just quietly holds people together on the days they almost fall apart.
Read next: 10 Stories That Prove Compassion and Empathy Lead to Lasting Happiness