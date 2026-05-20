16 Interior Designs That Prove Some People Fear Absolutely Nothing
The best home upgrades are not always the ones that make it into market trend reports — sometimes they are the ones that make the architect go quiet, the family home that revealed a mid-century surprise behind a wardrobe, or the affordable kitchen decision that turned a minimalist dream into something far more dramatic. These are the real stories of people whose interior design choices proved something the world keeps quietly discovering: that a little kindness toward your own taste, your own life, and your own idea of a dream home can create spaces nobody expects and nobody forgets.
1. “It’s all good fun ’til you catch a toe in a pocket.”
2. “What is the purpose of this?”
- To allow the transit of people with particularly aggressive Mohawks. © ShadowKraftwerk / Reddit
- Serious answer is this is for blackboards/whiteboards to be wheeled into and out of the room. © ngpropman / Reddit
3. Some people grieve quietly. Some build Paris in their spare room.
- My elderly neighbor knocked and asked if I wanted to see her spare room. The small act of kindness in including me felt significant, so I went.
She opened the door, and I stopped in the doorway because she had decorated the room entirely as a life-sized replica of a Parisian café she had visited on her honeymoon in 1967. Zinc bar. Bistro chairs. A chalkboard menu in her handwriting.
She said her husband had died the previous year and she wanted somewhere that still felt like him.
I stayed for two hours. She made excellent coffee.
Grief changes shape over time. Sometimes it becomes a room with good coffee and a chalkboard menu.
4. “New kitchen style.”
5. “The bathroom mirror of my apartment complex’s gym. I was centered in front of the sink.”
6. “These window reflections are painted on.”
7. Some clients know exactly what they want.
- I’m a painter-decorator. A client showed me around, and everything seemed normal until we reached the spare bedroom. Every wall and the ceiling were covered in a photorealistic jungle mural. Parrots. Vines. A waterfall. I froze and asked carefully, “So... Why did you decide to repaint this room?” She said, “Oh, that’s staying. I want you to paint the living room to match.”
It took three weeks. Her living room now feels like the inside of a jungle. She has a hammock. She says it’s the only room she actually uses. I completely understand.
8. “I asked for a second floor with spiral stairs.”
9. “My friend went to look at an apartment today and this was the ‘shower’.”
10. “HONEY!? I’m planning to do some remodels to the kitchen. How Texas you want it!?”
It's not the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen, but it seems like it would be a pain in the you-know-what to keep all the corners and edges of that sink clean.
11. The therapist left. The atmosphere stayed.
- My landlord showed me around my new flat himself. When we reached the living room, he pointed at a floor-to-ceiling chrome pole in the corner and said it was a structural feature I must not remove. He left.
Out of curiosity, I turned the pole, and suddenly all the curtains in the flat closed simultaneously on automated tracks, the overhead lights dimmed to about thirty percent, and what I can only describe as ambient spa music began playing from speakers I had not yet located.
I stood in my suddenly very atmospheric living room for a moment. The landlord later explained that the previous tenant had been a therapist who saw clients from the flat and had installed a “session mode.” He had left it active.
I have been accidentally activating session mode every time I dust the pole.
12. “The tile in this bathroom and kitchen.”
Very 70's but what's with the 55 on the camel silhouette? Is that the apartment number?
13. “The toilet paper roll holder in my new apartment is inside the shower curtain.”
14. “We built a double decker couch.”
I hope you padded the underside of the top bunk! And won't the dangling legs of the person on top block the view of the person on the bottom if you're watching TV or something?
15. “Rate my husband’s paint job.”
16. The disco ball was always there. It just needed the right foot at the right moment.
- My parents had a jacuzzi in a guest bathroom as a retirement gift to themselves. We came to visit, and my dad told me right away, very strictly, “Don’t press that button under the rim.” On the second evening, I accidentally touched it with my foot, and suddenly every light in the house went out, and a disco ball descended from the bathroom ceiling on a motorized arm, rotating slowly in the dark while the jets turned blue.
My dad appeared in the doorway holding a mug. He said he had been saving the disco mode for a special occasion. My foot had, apparently, constituted a special occasion. We stayed in the disco bathroom for forty minutes.
A dream house does not need an architect’s approval, a mid-century reference point, or a single item from the affordable home upgrades market. It needs one person who looked at a room and decided, without asking permission, to make it entirely their own. These moments showed that kindness toward your own taste can create results nobody expected, rooms nobody forgets, and a life that looks exactly like the person who built it.
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