I Refuse to Donate My Kidney to the Brother My Parents Always Chose Over Me

Hello, Bright Side.

My name is Callie, I’m 29, and I have spent most of my life being the invisible one.

Growing up, my brother Derek got everything. New clothes, a better school, a car for his 16th birthday, a free pass on basically every responsibility in our household. I got hand-me-downs and a part-time job at 15. I told myself it was fine. Kids don’t get to choose their families.

When my parents started struggling financially in my early twenties, they called me. Not Derek. He was always “figuring things out.” So I stepped up, the way I always did. I paid their electric bill. I covered their rent twice. I sent money when my mom needed a procedure done. All of that while working two jobs and paying off my own student loans. They never really said thank you. Not the way you do when you mean it.

Four months ago, I got the call. Derek’s kidneys are failing. My parents asked me to get tested, and I agreed because at that point I still thought we were a family that looked out for each other. The results came back and I was a match. Before I even had a second to process what that meant, my dad got on the phone and said, “You’re doing this. He’s your brother.” I told them I needed time to think. His response was four words: “You don’t get to think about this.”