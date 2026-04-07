15+ Travel Stories That Deserve Their Own Stand-Up Special

Travel is supposed to do wonders for your happiness. What nobody tells you is that it can also strand you in the wrong city, put you in a hotel room that still has someone else’s dog in it, and force you to develop empathy for a man making eye contact with you through a business class curtain for six hours straight.

These are real stories shared by people who survived some travel moments with their kindness intact, their salary somewhat depleted, and their faith in human connection stronger than before. All of them are proof that compassion shows up in the most unhinged places.