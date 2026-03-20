10 Moments That Prove Kindness Turns Rejection Into Happiness

Kindness is contagious. I’ll tell you why.

There’s this kid who just hopped on the bus with his mom, he was holding this Buzz Lightyear toy and he was grinning from ear to ear and seeing that makes me smile in an instant ’cause to that kid, that toy was so precious that looking at it makes him smile.

As they seated beside me, I remembered that I bought some sweets from the grocery store and so I was planning on giving one to the kid but I hesitated a little just because I got shy. Then I remembered the phrase, “Do it for the plot” and so I gave him one and the mother said “thank you” and smiled at me and it made my heart full, I kid you not.

But then they got off the bus, once again saying thanks to me, the bus was full in an instant and there were these teenage boys that got on first but then decided to give the seat to a woman and the woman smiled and was so thankful for the boys ’cause she was holding a quite heavy bag.

When the bus stopped again, there was this elderly woman and I got up in an instant to give my seat to her as I was few meters away to my stop. And those boys, the woman they gave up their seats to, the elderly woman and other people on that bus saw that.

And I just felt and knew that they were also reminded that kindness is free and can be done even in the smallest way possible if you just decided to do so willingly. In every possible way, choose kindness always. :)