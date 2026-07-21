10 Workplace Kindness Moments That Prove Compassion Leads to Better Teams

Work is where most of us spend the years we can never get back. The kindness that happens there, the quiet moments of love and solidarity between people who chose nothing about each other except to show up in the same building, hits differently because it wasn’t required. These are 10 true stories of coworkers who showed real compassion when no policy asked them to and no one was keeping score. The kind of moments that prove the best workplaces are made by the best people.