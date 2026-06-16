12 Beauty Salon Stories Funny Enough to Tell Instead of Jokes for Years

In the past, I often visited barbers when I was on vacation in Europe, out of curiosity. The haircut that stood out to me the most was in Sicily.

In a small space with a door wide open to a narrow street lined with ancient buildings, there were 2 chairs where 2 barbers, around 50 years old, were working simultaneously. During their work, they were constantly engaged in a heated dialogue, sometimes dropping their tools to enhance their eloquence with gestures.

The client in the neighboring chair also joined the conversation. I didn’t know what they discussed, but gradually the debate intensified, and the barbers came together behind us with dramatic hand gestures, almost yelling.

The client next to me turned his chair to see the speakers’ faces and also wedged himself into the debate, but one barber sharply turned his chair back and began furiously snapping his scissors, while the other, to my surprise, hugged him and laughed.

Then, smiling, they returned to their work. I sat there poker-faced, mind blown, but no one was really paying me much attention — they were in their own world.