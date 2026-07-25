11 Thrift Store Treasures That Looked Worthless but Turned Out Priceless

I found a stuffed bunny at a thrift store for $2. It came with a tiny backpack. When I got home, my dog barked at it from across the room and kept backing away whenever I moved it closer. I thought it was funny.

But that night, I opened the backpack and found a box inside. I couldn’t believe it when I saw a tiny stack of handwritten notes from a little kid, along with a faded photo of the bunny sitting on a bed.

The notes were simple things like “Goodnight, Bun” and “Take care of him,” and somehow that hit me harder than I expected. I tucked everything back into the backpack exactly the way I found it and keep it there to this day.

My dog eventually decided the bunny wasn’t so suspicious after all, and now it just sits on a shelf in the living room. It feels less like something I bought for two dollars and more like a small piece of someone else’s childhood that still has a place to be appreciated.