Your nanny saw a scared child before she saw an inconvenience. ❤️ What's the kindest thing someone has ever done for your child—or for you when you were a child?
10 Nannies Who Quietly Changed Families With Small Acts of Compassion
Raising children comes with plenty of challenges. A caring nanny can become an invaluable source of support for parents as they navigate the everyday challenges of parenting. An only child or a busy household with several kids, kindness, compassion, and patience make all the difference. We’ve gathered 10 stories that celebrate the meaningful connections formed between nannies, babysitters, and the families they support.
- I finally found a nanny I trusted. She’d send photos every hour. One morning she went completely silent. Something felt off. At 12 p.m. she replied, “Kids are asleep.”
My stomach dropped. They haven’t napped in years. I raced home. When I opened the door, I gasped.
The nanny sat quietly in an armchair reading a book. Three children were sleeping under one giant blanket in the living room. One of them wasn’t ours. It was the little girl from across the street.
Turns out our neighbor’s babysitter never showed up. She’d been crying on our porch because she had no one to leave her daughter with, and our nanny couldn’t bear to send her away.
- I was hired to watch two little boys. The kids’ grandmother moved in temporarily after the surgery. She criticized everything I did. I was ready to hand in my notice.
Then one afternoon I found her struggling to button her sweater because arthritis had gotten so bad. She looked embarrassed and whispered, “Please don’t tell my daughter.”
From that day on, I’d quietly help her with little things before anyone else noticed.
- My son has autism, and transitions have always been difficult for him. Every afternoon when I got home, he seemed calm. I assumed school was finally getting easier.
Then one day our nanny got sick, and I picked him up instead. He had a complete meltdown in the parking lot. His teacher explained that our nanny had a routine that helped him with transition.
She always stood in the exact same place. She brought the same blue water bottle. I was shocked that she’d figured this out entirely on her own.
- I babysit for a wonderful family. Their 8 Y.O. daughter fell in love with theater this year. When her school announced a theater production, she immediately joined.
Then, two weeks before opening night, the director became seriously ill. The play had to be postponed indefinitely. She was heartbroken. “I don’t even want to act anymore,” she said.
A few days later I had an idea. I explained to the parents that I could learn several adult roles, and we could invite the other children and their families to perform it ourselves. They loved the idea.
Within a week, we organized everything with the help of other parents and some teachers.
- A few days before Christmas, my husband lost his job. We didn’t tell the kids, but our nanny figured it out anyway. She never mentioned it. Instead, she quietly convinced the kids that making gifts by hand would be “more special this year.”
- I hired a nanny because I needed help with my children. One evening she handed me a notebook she’d been keeping. It wasn’t about schedules or chores. Inside she’d written little milestones we’d missed while working. She worried we’d regret missing those memories.
- I came home expecting another evening full of cleaning and cooking. Instead, the house was already clean. Dinner was already on the table.
I assumed our nanny had done everything herself. She laughed and said, “Actually, your kids did.” She’d turned cleaning into a treasure hunt because she wanted us to have one less thing to worry about.
- Our nanny asked if she could take my son somewhere after school, and I immediately got nervous. She said she had a surprise planned. I trusted her.
That evening my son came home smiling from ear to ear. She had taken him to visit his retired elementary school teacher. They brought flowers, homemade cookies, and spent an hour talking.
- I’d worked for the same family for almost six years. Eventually the kids grew older and didn’t need a nanny anymore. My last day was harder than I expected. The mom hugged me tight and said, “Thank you for loving our children like your own.”
- I noticed my employer skipping dinner almost every night. She always said she wasn’t hungry. Meanwhile, her kids happily ate at the table.
One evening I opened the pantry and realized there was barely any food left. Her husband had recently lost his job, but the children didn’t know. She’d been pretending she had already eaten so they wouldn’t worry.
The next day I made a big batch of soup at home and brought “leftovers” for her.
Have you ever had a memorable experience while babysitting?
Your story might inspire other parents or reassure someone who’s navigating the challenges of caring for children.
While adults help shape children’s values, kids often surprise us with their empathy, honesty, and quiet wisdom, teaching grown-ups just as much along the way. Take a look at 10 Stories That Remind Us Kids Carry More Kindness and Wisdom Than Adults Realize.