12 People Who Held On to Compassion Long Enough to Find Forgiveness

He literally took your kidney and ghosted you for nearly a decade, but a rusty toolbox and some cards make it all okay?
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Compassion and forgiveness are the hardest forms of human connection. They ask you to sit with the worst emotions such as anger, betrayal, hurt and choose to stay anyway. These heartwarming stories prove that holding on to compassion even when you’re angry or exhausted is what eventually makes forgiveness possible.
He literally took your kidney and ghosted you for nearly a decade, but a rusty toolbox and some cards make it all okay?
Carrying anger is heavy. Choosing compassion is heavier and these people did it anyway. They found peace most of us spend years searching for.
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