She was secretly empowering and giving herself strength through finding joy in doing for others. When I was going through the darkest time in my life after losing my daughter, parents and horse, all in a 3 month period, I healed by helping others. I volunteered at a horse sanctuary, nursing home and my daughters school. There is life after grief, sometimes its one breath, one tear, one act of kindness at a time.
11 Moments That Remind Us to Choose Kindness Even When Life Falls Apart
Life has a way of falling apart without asking permission. Jobs disappear, relationships end, grief arrives uninvited, and most of the time the world just keeps moving like none of it happened. But somewhere in the middle of all that, people still choose kindness. They decide that humanity matters more than whatever they’re carrying.
Empathy and love don’t wait for the right moment. Sometimes the people with the least still give the most, and that kind of respect for another person’s pain is the most honest thing one human being can offer another.
- I’m a nurse. I found out my husband was leaving me through a text I saw on his phone before my shift. I had eight hours ahead of me. Halfway through the night an elderly patient couldn’t sleep. He’d been alone all week, no visitors, just lying there staring at the ceiling.
I sat with him for twenty minutes on my break. I didn’t have anywhere else to be and he didn’t either. We talked about his hometown, a dog he had in the seventies. He fell asleep mid-sentence.
At the end of my shift his daughter was waiting at the nurses’ station. She said he’d called her that morning, the first time in weeks he’d sounded like himself, and that he kept mentioning “the nurse who just sat with him.” She was crying when she said it.
It stayed with me that the kindness I gave without thinking was the same kindness that got me through the night. Sometimes healing works in both directions without either person knowing.
- I found an eviction notice on my door in the morning. I had $200. I went to work because I couldn’t afford not to. I am a cashier.
An older man came through my line struggling to count his change, taking a long time, clearly embarrassed. The line behind him was getting restless. I just smiled and said, “Take your time, we’re not in a rush.” We were. I didn’t care.
He looked up and said, “You’re very kind.” I almost laughed. I was standing there homeless and he was thanking me for two minutes of patience.
It reminded me that kindness doesn’t wait for your life to be in order. Sometimes the days you have the least are the days you give the most and that’s what it means to empower someone without even realizing you’re doing it.
- My teacher was going through chemo our entire junior year. We didn’t know why she wore the same scarf every day and we thought it was just her thing.
One kid in our class was failing everything, clearly falling apart because his parents were splitting. Our teacher stayed after school with him twice a week all semester. She was going to treatment on Thursdays and tutoring him on Fridays.
He graduated. She came to the ceremony and stood in the back the whole time so families could have the seats. Her own life was the hardest it had ever been and she spent it making sure he had a chance.
It made me realize that the people carrying the most are often the ones still working to restore some balance in someone else’s life even when no one is doing the same for them.
- My neighbor was losing her house. I didn’t know at the time. My dog got out and destroyed her garden. She’d spent the whole spring building it. I came over ready for her to be furious.
She looked at the mess for a long moment and then said, “Come back Saturday.” We spent a full day replanting together. She made lunch and showed me which plants needed shade. She never mentioned the house once.
She lost it six weeks later. The garden was the best it had ever looked. Some people choose harmony over bitterness even when the ground is already shifting under them and that choosing kindness in the middle of loss is its own quiet kind of courage.
- A woman on my team was in a custody battle for almost two years. She told nobody. I only found out because I drove her to a court date when her car wouldn’t start.
During those two years she organized every team lunch, remembered every birthday, and covered three of my shifts without being asked. Every single day she showed up for everyone around her while privately fighting the hardest battle of her life.
When she finally got her kids back and everyone found out what she’d been through, someone asked how she kept showing up like that. She said, “They needed me to win, so I needed to keep going.” She chose to empower others when she was barely standing herself. It changed how I look at the people around me who seem fine.
- I flew somewhere three days after my wife’s funeral. I just needed to be moving. The man next to me was also clearly not okay. His hands were shaking and he couldn’t get his seatbelt on.
I was barely holding myself together, but I helped him with the belt instead. He said sorry. I said don’t be. We flew four hours without talking.
Somewhere over the midwest he fell asleep. I turned the overhead light off above him so it wouldn’t wake him. My whole world had just ended and I was turning off a light for a stranger. I don’t even know why I’m proud of that but I am.
- I’m a single dad. I showed up to my daughter’s soccer game straight from a double shift, still in my work clothes, running on no sleep and no food. Every other parent had lawn chairs and coolers.
The mom next to me had just moved to the area alone after a divorce. I found that out later. At the time she just handed me a coffee and pulled an extra chair out of her trunk without saying a word. She’d packed extra. My daughter scored her first goal that day.
Two people whose lives had come undone were sitting in folding chairs, cheering for their kids. We were just kind to each other and that was beautiful.
- I lost my brother in January and came back to work four days later because my manager said the team needed me. The office moved on immediately. Nobody mentioned it after the first day.
A colleague I barely knew had lost her own father six months earlier. She never talked about it. But on my first day back, she stopped by my desk, set down a coffee, and left a sticky note: “No pressure to talk. I’m just glad you’re back.”
She was still in her own grief and she turned around and walked straight into mine. I believe that healing rarely comes from the people you expect and that the ones still hurting are often the first ones to make sure you don’t hurt alone.
- My first week in a new country I got on the wrong bus and ended up forty minutes from where I needed to be with no data on my phone. I stood on the curb not knowing what to do.
An older woman nearby was having her own hard moment. I could see it. She had red eyes and was sitting on a bench with a bag in her lap. She noticed me looking lost.
She walked me to the right stop, waited until the bus came, told the driver where I needed to get off, and waved from the pavement as we pulled away. She was clearly carrying something heavy and she still looked up. I hope that woman is doing great wherever she is.
- There were four of us waiting for the same interview. One position. We all knew it.
The woman across from me was visibly struggling. At one point her papers slid off her lap and scattered across the floor. Nobody moved. I helped her pick them up. We started talking quietly.
She told me she hadn’t worked in two years, that this job was the one she’d been trying to get back on her feet. I told her the panel responds well to specific examples, not general ones. I told her what I knew about the company. I gave her twenty minutes of everything I’d spent weeks preparing.
She got the job. I found out through a mutual connection a month later. I was three months behind on rent when I sat in that waiting room. I needed that job as badly as she did. But I’ve never once regretted it.
- My husband really wanted to have kids, a big family and my mother-in-law kept asking for grandchildren. We tried so hard for 8 years, but I had three miscarriages. In my fourth pregnancy, my baby was stillborn. I felt the world crumbling. I gave up trying and kept blaming myself.
Then I overheard my mother-in-law say to my husband, “If you keep forcing her to have children, just divorce her. End her suffering. She has been through enough.”
My heart crushed when my husband started sobbing and said, “You’re right. She has been through enough. But I can’t imagine living without her. We lost our child together, and I won’t abandon my wife because of grief. But if being with me causes her suffering, I would rather let her go so she can be happy.”
I ran to hug him, and we cried together, the three of us. We never had biological children, but later we chose to adopt. Our family was built not from pain, but from love. In the end, kindness did not erase our grief but it showed us a way forward.
It doesn’t take a perfect life, a stable career, a happy family, or even a good day to be kind. It just takes a decision to choose kindness anyway. These stories remind us that happiness can live inside the hardest moments.
If these stories resonated with you, you might also want to read 10 Moments That Prove the Most Valuable Skill in Life Is Quiet Kindness.
Comments
I think that was the best decision to adopt a child🙏🏻 Wishing you tons of happiness.