I Refused to Exclude My Son From Our Family Holiday Plans, Then My MIL Got Involved
In many families, holiday moments bring both warmth and tension, revealing how compassion and kindness shape relationships. These situations often call for people to show love beyond expectations, reminding us how important empathy is within family bonds.
Letter from Nina:
Hello Bright Side
I have been married to my husband Ethan for 4 years. I also have a son, Oliver, from my previous marriage. Things have been mostly good. Not perfect, but I genuinely thought we were a solid blended family.
This holiday season, Ethan’s mom invited everyone over for a big family gathering. Like full-on cousins, grandparents, food, chaos, the works. I was actually excited for once. It felt like a break from the usual routine and a chance for Oliver to feel more included on Ethan’s side of the family.
Then Ethan drops this on me out of nowhere: He says he doesn’t think Oliver should come. He literally goes, “C’mon, it’s a family reunion, he can just go stay with his dad for the weekend.” I honestly just froze.
I didn’t even know how to respond at first because it felt so out of left field. I tried to calmly explain that Oliver is part of the family now, and it’s important for him to bond with Ethan’s relatives too. But Ethan doubled down. Said it would be “easier” and “less stressful” without him there.
Have you ever experienced a moment where a family situation made you rethink what love and inclusion really mean?
Later that night I overheard him on the phone with my MIL and I wasn’t even trying to eavesdrop, but I caught enough to realize she was NOT having it. Like she was actually mad at HIM for suggesting Oliver shouldn’t come.
She basically shut him down and said Oliver is part of the family whether he likes it or not. I haven’t talked to her directly yet, but I can already tell she’s on my side here.
This isn’t a ‘MIL problem,’ this is a husband problem for not shutting this down immediately.
And now I’m just sitting here feeling... weird. Because on the one hand, I’m really grateful. My MIL stepping up like that honestly means a lot.
But on the other hand, I’m kind of shocked at Ethan’s attitude. It feels like he doesn’t fully see Oliver as his family, and that hurts more than I expected. I don’t want this to turn into a huge fight right before the holidays. But I also can’t just pretend this didn’t happen.
Am I overreacting here? Or is this as big of a red flag as it feels like?
Thanks,
Nina
The real issue is why some adults think it’s acceptable to emotionally punish children for adult conflicts
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Nina!
- Don’t ignore what your gut is screaming at you right now — Look, we’re not saying panic or blow everything up immediately, but that weird sinking feeling you got when he said your son shouldn’t come? That’s not nothing. A lot of people try to “logic away” discomfort in relationships, especially when things are otherwise fine.
But your body usually catches the stuff your brain tries to smooth over. Instead of debating yourself out of it, maybe just sit with it for a bit and ask: “If nothing changes, am I actually okay with this pattern long-term?”
- Have the conversation when no one is already activated — Don’t try to resolve this in a heated moment or right before a family event. That’s how people end up defending positions instead of being honest. Pick a normal, neutral time and literally say something like, “I need to understand what you meant, not argue about it.” If he feels cornered, you’ll just get more excuses instead of the truth.
- Don’t rush yourself into minimizing this just to keep peace — We get the instinct, seriously, keeping things calm before the holidays feels tempting. But sweeping this under the rug doesn’t actually keep the peace, it just delays the fallout. You’re allowed to slow things down and say, “We’re not moving forward until I understand where you stand on my son being part of this family.” That’s not dramatic. That’s just reality-setting.
When emotions run high in family settings, especially during the holidays, it often becomes a test of patience, understanding, and mutual respect. These moments can quietly shape how love and connection are expressed long after the season has passed.
Read next: 12 Moments That Seemed Completely Hopeless, Until Happiness and Love Found Their Way
What do you think is the most important thing families should remember when emotions start running high during the holidays?
Comments
If a child is being excluded to ‘keep peace,’ what exactly are we calling that peace built on?