I Refused to Exclude My Son From Our Family Holiday Plans, Then My MIL Got Involved

Hello Bright Side

I have been married to my husband Ethan for 4 years. I also have a son, Oliver, from my previous marriage. Things have been mostly good. Not perfect, but I genuinely thought we were a solid blended family.

This holiday season, Ethan’s mom invited everyone over for a big family gathering. Like full-on cousins, grandparents, food, chaos, the works. I was actually excited for once. It felt like a break from the usual routine and a chance for Oliver to feel more included on Ethan’s side of the family.