10 Moments That Teach Us a Kind Heart Can Completely Change the Narrative

I was in Seattle for the first time with my ex. He was upset and moody about something, so I went to watch the harbor seals to give him time to chill out.

I was standing on a pier on the verge of tears. A lady walked up to me. Then, out of nowhere, she started barking like the seals, and we both laughed. She had no clue how much I needed that laugh. I think about her all the time.