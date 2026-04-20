I Refuse to Feel Guilty for Taking a Vacation Without My Husband and Kids

Hi Bright Side,

I booked a solo trip to Italy this summer. Two weeks in Florence and the Amalfi Coast, just me. I’ve wanted to go since I was 19. I’m 32 now and my life has been the same for fifteen years: work, kids, school runs, packed lunches, chores, repeat.

I love my family. But I had reached a point where I couldn’t remember the last time I’d done something that was entirely mine. This trip was supposed to be that thing.

I told my husband. He didn’t argue. That should have been my first warning.

5 days later he sat me down at the kitchen table smiling and handed me an envelope. I went pale when I opened it. He had booked tickets for himself and the kids. Same flights and dates.

He was beaming when he said it. He was so proud of himself, excited, already talking about what the kids would love. He said he didn’t want me going alone and that it would be good for the whole family. He genuinely believed he had done something wonderful.

I didn’t know what to say so I said nothing. I went to bed that night and stared at the ceiling for a long time. The trip was the first thing I had planned for myself in fifteen years and it had become a family vacation without anyone asking me.

I wasn’t ungrateful. I understood what he meant by it. But somewhere between his good intentions and that envelope, the one thing that was supposed to be mine had stopped being mine. I tried to explain how I felt. That’s when everything fell apart.