DID YOU TALK TO HIM, AT ALL, ABOUT THIS, BEFORE YOU BOOKED YOUR TRIP? DID YOU TELL HIM THAT YOU NEEDED A BREAK? TWO WEEKS? HE JUST DECIDED TO JOIN YOU WITH THE KIDS? HE DIDN'T WANT TO BE SADDLED WITH THEM, ALONE, FOR TWO WEEKS. THEN COMPLAINED TO MOMMY? DID YOU TALK TO YOUR KIDS, FIRST? DID YOU TELL THEM WHAT WAS GOING ON? YOU TWO DEFINITELY NEED TIME APART, PERMANENTLY. YOU DON'T COMMUNICATE WITH EACH OTHER. YOU SHOWED NO CONCERN FOR WHAT THE OTHER ONE NEEDED, OR WANTED. YOU HAVE KIDS, YOU DON'T HAVE THE LUXURY OF TAKING OFF FOR TWO WEEKS, ESPECIALLY WITHOUT SAYING SOMETHING FIRST. YOU DIDN'T COORDINATE ANYTHING WITH YOUR HUSBAND FOR THE TIME YOU WOULD BE GONE? YOUR MOMS NEED TO STAY OUT OF IT. YOU AND YOUR HUSBAND NEED HELP.
I Refuse to Feel Guilty for Taking a Vacation Without My Husband and Kids
Carrying the mental load of a family for years can make a mom feel like wanting something for herself is somehow selfish. But there is a difference between being a devoted mother and running so close to burnout that you’ve forgotten who you were before the school runs started.
A solo vacation isn’t abandonment. It’s self care. And sometimes the line between a loving gesture and a completely missed point is thinner than anyone wants to admit.
Maria’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I booked a solo trip to Italy this summer. Two weeks in Florence and the Amalfi Coast, just me. I’ve wanted to go since I was 19. I’m 32 now and my life has been the same for fifteen years: work, kids, school runs, packed lunches, chores, repeat.
I love my family. But I had reached a point where I couldn’t remember the last time I’d done something that was entirely mine. This trip was supposed to be that thing.
I told my husband. He didn’t argue. That should have been my first warning.
5 days later he sat me down at the kitchen table smiling and handed me an envelope. I went pale when I opened it. He had booked tickets for himself and the kids. Same flights and dates.
He was beaming when he said it. He was so proud of himself, excited, already talking about what the kids would love. He said he didn’t want me going alone and that it would be good for the whole family. He genuinely believed he had done something wonderful.
I didn’t know what to say so I said nothing. I went to bed that night and stared at the ceiling for a long time. The trip was the first thing I had planned for myself in fifteen years and it had become a family vacation without anyone asking me.
I wasn’t ungrateful. I understood what he meant by it. But somewhere between his good intentions and that envelope, the one thing that was supposed to be mine had stopped being mine. I tried to explain how I felt. That’s when everything fell apart.
He didn’t understand. He said he thought I’d be happy. When I told him I wanted to go alone he went quiet and then said I was being ungrateful and that most wives would be glad their husbands wanted to come. I said I wasn’t like most wives and that wasn’t the point. He said he’d already paid for everything and couldn’t get a refund.
Then he told his mother. And his mother told mine. And suddenly I was the woman who didn’t want her family on vacation with her, which in their telling became the woman who didn’t want her family at all.
My sister called and said the kids would be devastated if they found out I hadn’t wanted them there. My MIL said I was selfish. My mother said she didn’t raise me to be this way. My husband has barely spoken to me since and when he does he looks at me like I’ve done something cruel.
Part of me wants to let it go, get on the plane with all of them, and be grateful for a husband who wanted to come. Another part of me is still staring at that ceiling wondering if I will ever get to want something without it becoming something else entirely.
Did I handle this wrong? Or is it reasonable to have wanted one thing that was just mine?
Yours, Maria
Go on the trip and enjoy yourself and your family. When everything has calmed down, explain to your husband that you need YOU time. That it's not anything against him or the kids, but a time that is not being a wife or mother, it's about recharging and being better for everyone. Maybe compromise for a short spa weekend. 2 weeks is alot
Thank you for sharing this with us, Maria. Wanting two weeks to yourself after fifteen years of putting everyone else first is not an unreasonable thing and the fact that it has somehow become the thing you’re defending says more about the situation than it does about you. Here’s our advice to help you think through what comes next and make a decision you’ll feel good about.
- His intentions were good, but they don’t replace conversations. Meaning well and listening carefully are two different things, and what he did was loving in motive and completely missed in execution. You’re allowed to feel the difference between those two things without being called ungrateful for it.
- The trip was never really about Italy. It was about having something that belonged only to you that nobody else had a claim on. That need is legitimate regardless of the destination.
The problem isn’t that your family wants to be with you. The problem is that the one space you carved out for yourself was filled before you even got there. That’s the thing worth naming, clearly and without apology, in a conversation with your husband when the noise from everyone else has settled.
- The people calling you selfish are responding to a version of events that isn’t complete. They heard that you didn’t want your family on the trip. They didn’t hear that you had spent fifteen years without a single day that was entirely yours. They’re making a judgment from the outside of a situation they don’t fully understand and that judgment deserves exactly as much weight as the information it’s based on.
- The real conversation isn’t about this trip anymore. It’s about what you need and whether the people around you are willing to hear it before they respond to it. That conversation is harder than booking flights and it matters more than Italy.
What happened with the envelope is a symptom of something that was already there. The assumption that what’s good for the family is automatically good for you too. You’re allowed to gently, clearly, disagree with that assumption.
- Going on the trip either way is not the end. Whether you go alone, together, or not at all, the thing worth fighting for is being heard by your husband before the next fifteen years look exactly like the last ones. That’s the conversation only the two of you can have, and it’s the one that needs to happen regardless of what the tickets say.
Whatever you decide about Italy, Maria, don’t decide anything about yourself. You haven’t done anything wrong. You just wanted something that was yours and that has never once been a crime.
If Maria’s story stayed with you, you might also want to read our next article: I Refuse to Help My Stepson—It’s Time He Learns My Kindness Had a Price.