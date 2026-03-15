I Stopped Going Above and Beyond After My Raise Was Denied, I’m Done Being Used

Hey Bright Side,

I’ve been sitting on this for a few days and honestly can’t tell if I’m being petty or if this is just karma doing its thing. For context, I’ve worked at this company for about 4 years. I’m the “Excel guy.”

You know the type, the one people call when a spreadsheet looks scary or when someone accidentally deletes a formula. Over time I automated a big chunk of our department’s reporting. I never made a big deal about it because, honestly, it made my own work easier too.