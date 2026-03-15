Makes me question the thought process behind hiring these ppl who cant even do Excel 🧐 isnt that a basic skill office workers should have?
I Stopped Going Above and Beyond After My Raise Was Denied, I’m Done Being Used
Workplace salary gaps, unfair pay, and unrecognized contributions are common frustrations in many careers. Employees often discover coworkers earning more despite fewer skills or responsibilities, leading to burnout and job dissatisfaction. Situations like this highlight issues around workplace fairness, career growth, and professional value.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hey Bright Side,
I’ve been sitting on this for a few days and honestly can’t tell if I’m being petty or if this is just karma doing its thing. For context, I’ve worked at this company for about 4 years. I’m the “Excel guy.”
You know the type, the one people call when a spreadsheet looks scary or when someone accidentally deletes a formula. Over time I automated a big chunk of our department’s reporting. I never made a big deal about it because, honestly, it made my own work easier too.
Then something happened that really messed with my head. Last month a payroll sheet got leaked internally (someone definitely hit “share with everyone”). Turns out the people I literally trained, and I mean people who still ask how to freeze panes, are making almost double my salary.
So I did the normal adult thing and asked my boss for a raise. Nothing wild, just something closer to the market. He snapped and said, “Be grateful you even have a job.” That was the entire conversation.
Now here’s where I might be a jerk. All those automation scripts I mentioned? I built them on my own time years ago because the process was painful and I didn’t want to spend hours copying numbers between spreadsheets. They quietly powered most of the department’s reporting.
The next day, everyone heard a scream from my boss’s office. I didn’t sabotage anything. I just stopped running the stuff I built. Suddenly tasks that used to take 10 minutes were taking six hours. By day five, his boss was asking why their “super efficient team” couldn’t deliver reports anymore.
Yesterday my boss came to my desk looking exhausted and asked if I’d “noticed any technical issues lately.” I just said, “Nope. Everything looks fine on my end. Why do you ask?” The automation was never documented because it was never officially part of the system. And for the last three years, he’d been taking credit for our “team efficiency.”
So now I’m just doing exactly what my job description says. Nothing extra. Part of me feels vindicated. Another part wonders if I’m being childish or setting myself up to get fired.
So, Bright Side... should I fix it if he asks directly, or just keep playing dumb and start job hunting?
Best,
G.
Thank you for sharing your story with us! Hopefully some of our advice helps you think through your next move, even if things are still messy right now.
- Ask yourself what outcome you actually want — Right now the situation probably feels like a quiet standoff, but at some point it’ll reach a fork in the road. Do you want a raise? A promotion? Or are you mentally already out the door?
It helps to decide that before things escalate. Because if your boss eventually asks you to “fix” the problem, that’s the moment where you either negotiate... or smile politely and keep job hunting.
- Don’t let the bitterness eat all your energy — Totally fair to be angry. We would be too. But try not to let that anger take up all the mental space in your life. Work nonsense has a way of following you home if you let it.
Go out, watch something, hit the gym, hang with friends, anything that reminds you your whole identity isn’t tied to some spreadsheet empire your boss didn’t even understand.
- Use this as a confidence reset — Finding out people you trained make double your salary messes with your head. It makes you question your worth, even though you’re clearly the most technically capable person there. Try to flip that narrative.
The problem isn’t that you’re underqualified, it’s that you stayed somewhere that got way too comfortable undervaluing you.
Situations like this can be frustrating, but they can also become a turning point for recognizing personal value and exploring better opportunities. With the right perspective and a few thoughtful steps forward, moments like these can lead to stronger careers, healthier workplaces, and renewed confidence.
Read next: I Refuse to Let My Boss Punish Me for Doing Three People’s Work
Have you ever discovered something at work that made you realize you were undervalued?
First, I would line up another job as a backup. And then I would give my notice and the reasons why you are resigning. Also, I would let the boss know that the problem with the Excel spreadsheets is an easy fix and your coworkers should have no problem resolving the issues.
BTW... I too am the Excel guy at work. I did exactly what you did for the same exact reasons. But fortunately, my boss recognizes that value.