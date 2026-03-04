I Refuse to Let My Boss Punish Me for Doing Three People’s Work

Hey Bright Side,

I need a sanity check because this whole thing feels surreal. A few months ago, my company did layoffs. Three people from my team were cut. It sucked. Everyone was on edge. I kept my head down and just felt grateful I still had a paycheck.

Then my boss basically redistributed their work to me. At first I thought it was temporary. I can be a team player. I’m not heartless.

Except it wasn’t temporary. I went from a normal workload to juggling 40+ active projects.