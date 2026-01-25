I Asked for a Raise After 10 Years and Lost My Job — They Didn’t See My Next Move Coming

Hi Bright Side!

I’d been at the company for ten years. I survived three mergers and two rounds of layoffs. I was the “legacy” guy who knew where all the bodies were buried in the old code.

Last week, I finally asked for a market adjustment. I showed HR that new hires with zero experience were making $10k more than me. Sarah from HR didn’t even look at my data. She just said, “We pay for the role, not the tenure. If you’re unhappy, that’s a ’you’ problem.”

Two days later, they “restructured” my position. I was given twenty minutes to pack.

I was the only person who had the encryption keys for our legacy server—a server HR had forgotten existed until they tried to run payroll that Friday.

My phone started blowing up at 4:00 PM. It was Sarah. She sounded frantic. “We need the access codes for the payroll server. The system is locked.”

“Sorry,” I said. “That role was eliminated. Accessing those servers now would be a security violation for a non-employee, right?”

“This isn’t a joke,” she snapped. “People won’t get paid.”

“Sounds like a ’you’ problem, Sarah. Maybe check the budget for a consultant.”

I didn’t give her the codes. I waited until the CEO called me personally an hour later. I didn’t ask for my job back. I sent him an invoice for a one-time “consulting fee” that equaled exactly the raise I had asked for, multiplied by four.

He paid it within ten minutes. I sent the codes and blocked their numbers. Ten years of loyalty got me fired, but one hour of being “the only guy who knows” got me paid.

