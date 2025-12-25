12 Small Acts of Kindness That Showed Up Right When Hope Was Gone

I hope th ex husband eventually married the gf because getting children hoping for a stable family because the dad is dating someone can be devastating to ALL CONCERNED IF HE( or she. There's a reason he's an EX) DECIDE TO BREAK UP AND THE KIDS NEVER SEE HER AGAIN. AND SHES OBVIOUSLY ATTACHED. AND HARDER ON MOM BECAUSE THE KIDS MAY ACT OUT OR BE SULLEN AND MOODY OVER DAD OR GF PERCEIVED BETRAYAL. SHOULDN'T BE EVEN INTRODUCED UNTIL 6 MONTHS IN AND VERY CASUAL FOR FIRST YEAR . MESS UP SCHOOL BEHAVIOR. FRIENDSHIPS.