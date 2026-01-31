I Refused to Pay for My Son’s Wedding Even Though I Paid for His Siblings
This is Justin’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My wife and I have 3 grown children. I built a very successful company and now want to do what I can for my children now that they have come of age. But I made it very clear that I had 3 rules for funding my kids’ weddings.
My rules were: 1. They had to provide us with grandchildren shortly after getting married. 2. They had to take their respective place in my company one year prior to getting married. 3. They had to share the responsibility of taking care of us once we were too old to do it ourselves.
These rules weren’t optional, and I had formal contracts drawn up to ensure they couldn’t be broken unless something was seriously wrong, like one of my kids couldn’t have a biological child. My 2 daughters signed and had their weddings funded by me.
But recently my son, Rob, proposed. He did all the steps right, joined the company, and agreed to do his share in taking care of us, but when the time came to sign the contract, he said that he wanted a child-free lifestyle.
He begged and pleaded for me to change the agreement since he had already agreed to the rest. But I refused. My wife wanted as many grandkids as she could get, and I wasn’t going to let him stop her from living her dream because he wanted to be selfish.
He tried to warn me by saying, “You’ll regret this.” I shrugged it off, considering that he made a habit of acting on his anger. But the night before his big day, my pregnant daughter called me, and she was sobbing.
I gasped when she said, “Rob called everything off. He says that he was only going to get married because you said we should. And now he’s refusing to talk to any of us. You have to do something.” I couldn’t believe he would do something so selfish.
So I tried calling him, but he didn’t answer. An hour later I got a text saying, “If you don’t pay for my wedding, I won’t abide by your rules.”
So I made it very simple and gave him a choice. He could live up to his end of the agreement and get the money for his wedding. Or he could be stubborn by cutting his family off, and I will withdraw everything I had given him, including his position in the company and the offer on the house he was living in. He was livid and accused me of trying to control his life.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Am I being too harsh? Or is he the one who is being unreasonable in this situation?
Regards,
Justin K.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Justin,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
You didn’t just attach conditions to money. You attached them to your son’s marriage and future, and that’s where this blew up.
The moment Rob told you he wanted a child-free life, this stopped being about a wedding contract and became about whether he was allowed to exist in your family without reproducing on command.
By doubling down, you confirmed his worst fear: that your love, approval, and support were transactional. If you want any chance of repairing this, you need to separate “funding a wedding” from “owning your children’s life choices.”
That means letting go of the grandchild clause entirely for Rob, even if it hurts your expectations, and accepting that a legacy built on control will cost you the very family you’re trying to secure.
Right now, the choice isn’t between being strict or lenient. It’s between having a son who speaks to you or proving a point that leaves you alone with contracts instead of children.
Justin finds himself in a very difficult position, and it’s hard to say if he will get out of it without harming his relationship with his son. But he isn’t the only one with family struggles.
Another one of our readers shared their experience. You can read the full story here: I Refuse to Let My MIL Play Bride at My Wedding—Now Everyone Thinks I’m the Villain.
Comments
Wow, you want to control what your ADULT children do with their lives, bodies and families forever. I thought parents taught children how to be responsible, thinking and independent adults. You have taken away all choices. I would not have signed your contract and I would also have walked away from your controlling attitude. Hoping Rob keeps the spine he grew and walks away from all of you.