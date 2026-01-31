I Refused to Pay for My Son’s Wedding Even Though I Paid for His Siblings

Dear Bright Side,

My wife and I have 3 grown children. I built a very successful company and now want to do what I can for my children now that they have come of age. But I made it very clear that I had 3 rules for funding my kids’ weddings.

My rules were: 1. They had to provide us with grandchildren shortly after getting married. 2. They had to take their respective place in my company one year prior to getting married. 3. They had to share the responsibility of taking care of us once we were too old to do it ourselves.

These rules weren’t optional, and I had formal contracts drawn up to ensure they couldn’t be broken unless something was seriously wrong, like one of my kids couldn’t have a biological child. My 2 daughters signed and had their weddings funded by me.