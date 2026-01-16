I Refuse to Let My MIL Play Bride at My Wedding—Now Everyone Thinks I’m the Villain

Dear Bright Side,

I never imagined something so uncomfortable would happen on what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. My future MIL wore white to my wedding.

When I confronted her, she said, “It’s MY son’s wedding too.” I said, “You’re not the bride. Take it off or leave.” Her face went red.

But I froze when she walked to the front, grabbed the microphone, and announced, “In my culture, wearing white is a symbol of new beginnings for the entire family, not just the bride. I’ve been a part of this family long before you, and I think I deserve the right to wear what I want on this important day.”